How Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates Performed in Game 2 of NBA Summer League: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guards Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill both played in their second NBA Summer League games Saturday night, with Bates playing in 19 minutes and Grill for 20.
Both of them scored more points compared to their first game, and Grill found his footing defensively.
Bates shot 6 of 16 from the field for 13 points for the Denver Nuggets, failing to make one of his seven 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a rebound and created two assists.
Grill scored eight points, shooting 3 of 7 from the field for the Chicago Bulls. However, Grill shot 2 of 6 on 3-point shots, the same rate he landed in Game 1. But, he also grabbed three rebounds and three steals Saturday night.
Bates and Grill will now head into the second half of their Summer League schedules, resuming play early in the upcoming week.
Denver Nuggets Remaining Summer League schedule:
Tuesday, July 15, 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN+ vs Toronto Raptors
Thursday, July 17, 10: p.m. CT, ESPN2 vs Los Angeles Clippers
Final Game – TBD
Chicago Bulls remaining Summer League schedule:
Monday, July 14, 5:00 p.m. CT, ESPNU vs Indiana Pacers
Wednesday, July 16, 4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2 vs Milwaukee Bucks
Final Game – TBD
SEC News:
Vanderbilt MLB Draft Preview: Who will stay, who will go?
2025 Alabama Baseball MLB Draft Preview
Did you notice?
- Missouri basketball commit Scottie Adkinson had an impressive performance with Mokane in the EYBL over the weekend.
- The MLB draft begins Sunday night. Two Missouri players are likely to be selected at some point; Sam Horn and Jackson Lovich. Read our draft profiles here — Horn, Lovich
Countdown to Mizzou football's season opener:
47 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube