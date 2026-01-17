How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Take On LSU

For a second time in the week, Missouri will duel against Tigers, this time taking on LSU.



Missouri will be riding in off a win over Auburn, putting MU tied for first place in the SEC. But Missouri head coach Dennis Gates recognizes that there's a long way to go before that means anything.

"You have to stay healthy in this league, and right now, there's 14 more games left," Gates said in a virtual press conference Friday. "We have to continue to get better day by day, game by game, week by week, but that that is something (SEC standings) I worry about in the first week of March when we're heading to Nashville (for the SEC Tournament)."

Missouri has won at LSU just one time before, with MU winning at the PMAC in Gates' first season as head coach of the program in a 81-76 victory. Missouri lost each of the seven prior matchups on the road against LSU.



LSU is still searching for its first SEC victory of the year.

"We gotta understand that that winning on the road is very difficult, first and foremost," Gates said. "Secondly, every team in our conference is not what their record indicates on the loss side. We have to approach each game individually and know that we're getting everybody's best shot."

Here's the streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at LSU

Who: Missouri (13-4, 3-1 SEC) vs. LSU (12-5, 0-4 SEC)

What: Missouri's third SEC road game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: LSU - 374, Missouri - 385

Series: LSU leads 12-5

Last Time Out, Missouri: Despite late hiccups, Missouri convincingly won against Auburn, taking a 84-74 win. Auburn had scored 88 or more points in each of its first three SEC games, but MU shut down its offense by limiting the impact of leading scorers Tahad Pettiford and Keyshawn Hall.

Last Time Out, LSU: Kentucky dealt a heartbreaker to LSU, making a game-winning jumper at the buzzer, handing LSU a 75-74 loss. LSU led by as much as 18 points in the second half.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.5 on 56.5 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (4.1 with 1.8 turnovers)

LSU Stat Leaders

Points: Dedan Thomas Jr. (16.2 on 49.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Marquel Sutton (8.6)

Assists: Dedan Thomas Jr. (7.1 with 1.8 turnovers)

