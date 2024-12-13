How Dennis Gates Hopes Mizzou Responds After Kansas Win
The Missouri Tigers have to "bounce back" after an upset win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Though the win was arguably the most important thus far in head coach Dennis Gates' tenure, it's no exception to the 24-hour rule of celebrating.
"In June, we talked about ourselves as the most important opponent and not having dips in energy," Gates said in a press conference Friday. "Not having distractions on or off the court. And on the court distractions, talked about bouncing back from highs. Not just lows or the roller coaster of emotions that come with season."
Missouri had a six-day break between the win over Kansas before its next game. However, starting with a home game against Long Island Saturday, the Tigers will play in three games in an eight-day stretch, capped off by playing Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis.
The win over Kansas will only end up mattering for the Tigers if they can turn it into a building block for the remainder of the season. After the celebration in the locker room died down Sunday, Gates' players knew this. Especially the more experienced players.
"Our guys even mentioned before I mentioned it in the locker room," Gates said of the importance to respond with the right energy. "It's been our message all along and its one of those things with a veteran group, they've been in college for a while."
One of those veterans, center Josh Gray, didn't spend much time celebrating. After a day of rest and studying film, he had turned the page.
"I just celebrate it talking to my family about it. Then I like to rewatch the game a couple times over. We had a day off to get some recovery in, then that was it."
Missouri will look to earn its ninth win of the season Saturday, hosting Long Island at Mizzou Arena.