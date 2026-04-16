How Jamier Jones Fits With Mizzou

The second transfer portal addition for the Missouri Tigers in the 2025 offseason was one that had been expected for quite a while. Former Providence wing Jamier Jones is bringing plenty to Columbia that should help what Dennis Gates is trying to assemble and should be a good fit.

Jones was a player who was rumored to commit to the Tigers for quite a while. He had a connection with current Missouri general manager Tim Fuller, who recruited Jones to play for Providence out of high school. He's a former four-star recruit who was No. 40 in the country, according to composite rankings, in the class of 2025.



He committed to former head coach Kim English, who's also a former Missouri Tiger, who's now fired. The Friars hired Brian Hodgson, the former South Florida Bulls head coach, which allowed Jones to go find a new home. The old connection between Fuller and Jones ended up paying off.

Jones is currently the No. 39 player in the transfer portal, per 247Sports, along with the fifth-best small forward. Missouri as a team currently has the fourth-best transfer portal class in the country, behind Louisville, Indiana and Tennessee.

Here's a look into the former Friar and his fit with the Tigers for next season.

Missouri's future two-guard

Jan 16, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) dunks the ball during the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As of now, it looks like Jones is set to play the shooting guard spot for Gates and the Tigers. He did a little bit of that in the Big East, but the personnel that Providence had on the wing forced players to play multiple positions, so there were moments when Jones would play the four. He has versatility, but shouldn't have to highlight that as much for Missouri.

He does have the tools to effectively play this position. His 11.9 points per game on 57 percent shooting prove he can score, as does his 59.7 percent two-point percentage. A lot of his scoring came around the rim, whether it was doing cleanup duties on the glass or attacking downhill. He had a 13.1 percent two-point rate, which is solid for a wing player.



Jones' main shortcoming on offense comes at the perimeter. He shot 38.7 percent from the three-point line during his freshman season, which looks awesome. He only attempted one per game and 31 total throughout the season, however. That equated to a 2.2 percent three-point rate, which is extremely low.

The good news is that he can make them. The bad news? He doesn't shoot enough of them.



It's hard to imagine that Gates won't want Jones to shoot more than one a game next season. If he's going to play alongside Crowe, Jones won't have much option but to shoot more. That 38.7 percent should be expected to dip during Jones' sophomore campaign, but it may be welcomed if he's shooting them more.

Outside of his offense, Jones is a great athlete, which translates to being a far-above-average defender. He had good instincts for a freshman and was able to defend multiple positions. He finished the season with a 0.5 defensive box plus-minus, which was No. 26 nationally out of all freshman wings.

In general, Jones is a pretty seamless fit for Missouri. The three-point shooting volume is arguably his biggest flaw as a player, outside of age and experience. This is still a great addition for Gates and the Tigers, who may have multiple years to work with the talented former four-star recruit.

Fit in rotation

July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Oakland Soldiers Jason Crowe Jr. (5) celebrates after a play during the Oakland Soldiers and Team Final game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The Oakland Soldiers won 86-75. | Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones should be slated to play directly next to incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. Everything is stacking up for Crowe to be the team's point guard with Jones at the two, which should pair nicely with a score-first, ball-on-the-floor guard like the five-star. Jones' ability to get to the rim and attack, while also doing some of the offensive dirty work, should only make Crowe better.



He fills an immediate need on the wing in general, especially after the losses of Jayden Stone and Jacob Crews. Right now, the only person who could steal starting minutes away from Jones is senior forward Trent Pierce, but both seem likely to play major roles next season.

Jones isn't a high-volume three-point shooter yet, but that can absolutely change. Off the bench, the Tigers will have incoming freshman Aidan Chronister and Annor Boateng to replace him. Chronister is a sharpshooter, but it's not clear how much he'll be able to play right away. Boateng still hasn't found his footing on offense, either. That's going to make Jones showing growth in that area very important.

As a true freshman for the Friars, he appeared in 31 games and started 19 of them, averaging 25.7 minutes per appearance. From the get-go, he was used to a high-usage role, so slotting him into one in Columbia shouldn't be much of an issue.

What's next

Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) dunks beside Oklahoma State Cowboys center Parsa Fallah (22) during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers added former Kansas big man Bryson Tiller in the portal on the morning of April 16, adding to an already stacked transfer class. It's not clear where both him and former Tennessee big man Jaylen Carey fit in yet, but Tiller very well could be the starting center next season for Missouri.



Outside of that, it feels like the Tigers still need some help on the wing. Outside of Crowe, there isn't really a player who can score in bulk, either. On paper, that should be next for Gates and his staff to figure out. That being said, they've been on top of things when it comes to high-profile portal additions so far.

The Tigers absolutely shouldn't be done in the portal. To stay in the loop with all of the Tigers' offseason moves, keep up with our offseason tracker.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Blue Sky and Instagram for the latest news.