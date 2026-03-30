Mizzou Men's Basketball 2026 Offseason Tracker

Missouri men's basketball is entering its most important offseason under head coach Dennis Gates.



After a second straight season with a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the pressure is on for Gates to be able to assemble a roster of advancing further.

A huge piece of the foundation of the team has been set with the highest-rated recruiting class in program history set to step in. Five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr., the second-highest rated commit ever for the program, is expected to be an instant difference maker as a dynamic scorer, while four/five-star forward Toni Bryant could also be an impactful starter.

But there's plenty of work to be done elsewhere on the roster.



That will start with retention of returning players. The 2025-2026 season saw several players, such as guard T.O. Barrett and forward Trent Pierce, take noticeable strides in their development. Being able to keep those rising players in the fold could go a long way.

Missouri will be losing its leader from the past season though, with forward Mark Mitchell exhausting his eligibility. He led the Tigers in points (18.3), rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.6) on the year.



In addition to Mitchell, the Tigers will be losing two other starters — guard Jayden Stone and center Shawn Phillips Jr.

Missouri will have to fill those holes through the transfer portal in April.



No matter how it happens, this will be a busy offseason for the Tigers. To keep up with all of the latest moves for Missouri's roster and staff, follow this tracker.

Key Dates

April 7: Transfer portal opens



April 21: Deadlines for players to enter the transfer portal. Teams can still sign players in the portal after this deadline, but players are no longer permitted to enter.



May 8-10: NBA G League Combine



May 10-17: NBA Combine

Transfer Portal Departures

March 30: No moves yet.

Transfer Portal Additions

March 30: No moves yet.

Possible 2026-27 Roster

Note: No players have confirmed their plans to return. Players listed alphabetically.



* = icnoming freshman

Starter in 2025-26

Guard

Anthony Robinson II

Aaron Rowe

T.O. Barrett

Annor Boateng

Sebastian Mack

Jason Crowe Jr.*

Center

Trent Burns

Luke Northweather

Forward

Trent Pierce

Nicholas Randall

Toni Bryant*

Aidan Chronister*

Staff

Departures

March 30: No moves yet.

Additions

March 30: No moves yet.

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