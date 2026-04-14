Former Providence Wing Jamier Jones Commits to Mizzou Basketball

Missouri basketball has landed the commitment of former Providence wing Jamier Jones, per a report from Pete Nakos of On3.

Miami seemed to be in the running for Jones, but the former Friar chose Missouri in the end. He becomes the second new Tiger in Missouri's 2026 transfer portal class, joining forward Jaylen Carey.

Jones started 19 of 31 games in his freshman season with the Friars, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 57% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 66.4% from the free-throw line.

He entered the portal after Providence's less-than-admirable season in which the Friars finished 15-18 and missed the NCAA Tournament. Jones was ranked both a four-star transfer in the 2026 class and a four-star prospect in the 2025 freshman class by 247Sports.

Jones had a few ties to Missouri before committing to the Tigers. For starters, his head coach at Providence, Kim English, both played for and coached at Missouri. English has since been fired from his role as head coach of the Friars. A second connection Jones holds is that Missouri actually offered him back in November of 2023 during his high school recruitment.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has shown a tendency to circle back around on players he missed in initial recruitments — see Luke Northweather and Shawn Phillips Jr. Jones is the latest to follow the trend.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward brings athleticism and strength to Missouri's rotation that will help complement incoming freshman Jason Crowe Jr. Jones plays with a high motor, and uses his athleticism to full advantage, attacking the rim relentlessly and often. There's a high chance Jones works his way into the starting lineup alongside Trent Pierce, who recently agreed to return to the program, or Toni Bryant, an incoming four-star freshman, on the wing.

Jones scored a season-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting against Villanova in January, as well as logging a 20-point, seven-rebound game against UConn and a 19-point, seven-rebound game against Xavier. He also logged seven games with two or more steals, eight games with seven or more rebounds and two games recording a double-double.

Keep up with our offseason tracker to stay up to date on all of Missouri basketball's offseason moves, including incoming and outgoing transfers.

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