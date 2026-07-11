How Mizzou Basketball Alums Performed in Summer League Debuts

When summer league kicks off each July, it's a perfect opportunity for college basketball fans to see the continuation of their favorite storylines play out into the NBA landscape. As it pertains to Missouri, there's five former Tigers currently suiting up in NBA 2K27 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, trying to earn roles with NBA organizations.

Here's how each of them performed in their first game.

Tamar Bates

Bates debuted on Thursday night after signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz a few days prior. He started in the backcourt alongside former Kansas star Darryn Peterson, and had an efficient outing, logging nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal on 4-for-6 shooting in just 21 minutes of action.

The highlight of Bates' night was also the highlight of the entire slate of games, as he rose up for a huge poster dunk over Wizards' wing Will Riley.

Throw it down, TAMAR BATES 😤



Grabs the loose ball.

Runs up the floor.

Rises up.

SLAM! pic.twitter.com/7eRN5F8TQG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

That's nasty. Real nasty. Bates' bounce was always an electric complement to his efficient scoring with the Tigers, and it seems it's translating to the next level.

Mark Mitchell

Mitchell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets and subsequently joined their summer league roster. In his debut, Mitchell logged eight points and three rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting in 14 minutes of action.

What most of you probably care about, though, is that Trevon Brazile started over Mitchell but didn't make the most of his opportunities, logging five points, 11 rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls in 28 minutes.

If Mitchell continues solid play, he could earn more minutes and potentially a two-way contract when the time comes.

Sean East II

East is the oldest of the former Tigers competing in summer league, as he's currently 26 and will turn 27 early in the regular season. After a record-breaking season with the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball league and an all-star season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, East earned a summer league roster spot with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

East is in a backcourt littered with former draft picks and SEC starters, including Malaki Branham, Meleek Thomas, Xavian Lee, Riley Minix and Jaxson Robinson. In just eight minutes of run, East scored three points, grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist, making his only shot attempt of the night. He also logged three fouls.

Jevon Porter, Caleb Grill

Porter has been with the Grizzlies during summer league and already made his debut when the Grizzlies were competing in the Salt Lake City Classic. He went scoreless in his first game but dropped an impressive 12 points and 10 rebounds in his second. However, upon the Grizzlies beginning play in the NBA 2K27 Summer League, Porter's playing time was completely revoked — he did not play a second against the Bulls.

Caleb Grill is on the Celtics summer league roster and did not appear in Boston's first game, receiving a "Did Not Play, Coach's Decision." Former Tiger John Tonje scored 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting for the Celtics in the contest.

What happened to Shawn Phillips Jr.?

Phillips was originally reported to have joined the New Orleans Pelicans summer league roster, but when the organization posted the official roster, he was nowhere to be found. Eventually, it was discovered that Phillips, along with a group of fellow former college basketball players, had temporarily gained an extra season of eligibility after being granted an injunction by an Ohio judge.

An Ohio judge granted an injunction to a group of 15 former college basketball players, including ex-#Mizzou C Shawn Phillips Jr., that will make them (for now) eligible to play this season and able to sign without using the transfer portal.



FWIW: Missouri has a full roster. https://t.co/V1HIhfieTT pic.twitter.com/TgNKxRNHon — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) July 9, 2026

Phillips most likely won't be appearing in summer league, and a return to Missouri is probably out of the cards as well. Although I'm sure Dennis Gates would love to welcome Phillips back to the program, Missouri's roster for the 2026-27 season already holds a full 15, leaving no room for the veteran.

Pure speculation here: Phillips could return to LSU, where he spent his 2022-23 freshman campaign. Head coach Will Wade clearly isn't scared off by potential eligibility concerns with transfers, and the Tigers currently only roster four players, with the tallest standing at 6-foot-7.

These injunction situations rarely are a one-step process, and I'm sure the situation will change in the coming months. TLDR: Phillips probably won't be at Missouri next season, so really, nothing has changed as it pertains to the Tigers.

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