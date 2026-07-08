Mizzou, Indiana Basketball Finalizing Game in Indiana for 2026-27 Season

Missouri basketball is finalizing an agreement with Indiana to play a game in Bloomington on Dec. 18, per Jon Rothstein. There will be no subsequent game in Columbia as part of the agreement.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has built relatively weak nonconference schedules in recent seasons, with only four power-conference opponents on the 2025-26 slate and three in the 2024-25 season. He stuck by philosophy throughout the 2025-26 season despite concerns, but is now switching for the 2026-27 season, largely in thanks to the NCAA expanding the NCAA Tournament to 76 teams.

"When you look at scheduling, you have to mesh it with where the selection committee is," Gates said Wednesday night at a 'ZOU to YOU' fan event in St. Louis in April. "So with the addition of spots in the NCAA Tournament, I think we got to do, and I have to increase our strength of schedule, because opportunity to get in there as a, not only a 20-win team, but something near below is definitely going to be there."

Who is on Mizzou basketball's nonconference schedule?

If all reported agreements — including the most recent agreement with Indiana — become finalized, the Tigers will take on six power-conference opponents in the upcoming nonconference schedule: Kansas, Illinois, Marquette, Indiana, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. The Tigers will also take on Saint Louis, meaning that four nonconference opponents have won one or more games in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Missouri and Howard are also set to finish a three-game agreement this season, which would be played in Columbia.

Indiana went 18-14 last season, finishing 10th in the Big Ten. Lamar Wilkerson, who led the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game, turned pro and signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Second-leading scorer Tucker Devries signed the same contract with the Boston Celtics. Despite the losses, Indiana picked up big-time Alabama transfer forward Aiden Sherrell, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds last season as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide.

Over two decades have passed since the last meeting between the Tigers and Hoosiers, with Missouri beating Indiana 56-53 in 2004 being the most recent result. A few fun names who played in that game:



- Jimmy McKinney

- Linas Kleiza

- Jason Conley

- D.J. White

- Patrick Ewing Jr.

Missouri's nonconference schedule is certainly looking strong before the season begins, and it'll likely prove a valiant test for the new-look Tigers before conference play begins.

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