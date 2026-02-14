How Mizzou Has Endured 'Ebbs and Flows' to Get Closer to its Ceiling

Through Missouri's first 11 games of conference play, the Tigers have had to navigate through some waves, but have managed to build a 7-4 record.

The waves have included two injuries, one of their two best players entering the preseason going through the worst stretch of his career and three changes to the starting lineup. But through all of that, Missouri has managed to position itself in a five-way tie for third place in the conference and a good position to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The lows have been low, including a 26-point loss to Alabama. The Tigers also dropped some games they probably shouldn't have, taking road losses to LSU and Ole Miss in January.

But the highs have been what have kept Missouri alive. With wins over Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M, the Tigers have now compiled wins over teams in the top three spots of the conference standings.

"They've never wavered, and they've endured the storm, the ridicule and everything else," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of his players in a press conference Friday.

What stands out about those highs for Missouri is the adjustments made to get there. The changes Missouri has made in reaction to the lows have, for the most part, played out really well.



Especially the two changes to the starting lineup, with guard T.O. Barrett and forward Trent Pierce both becoming difference makers for the team as they've earned starting roles. Barrett replaced Ant Robinson II, who has had a rough start to conference play. After fully working his way back to in-game condition after missing all of non-conference play with an injury, Pierce took a spot in the starting lineup from Jacob Crews.

For both players, Gates waited until just before tip off to make the final decision and announce to the team that a change would be made to the lineup.

"The importance is a relationship with your players so that they can understand the reasons why you make decisions without questioning them," Gates said.

Feb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates congratulates guard Trent Pierce (11) after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The development of both Pierce and Barrett has been pivotal to the team's drastic improvements from non-conference play, where the Tigers compiled a 1-3 record against power-conference opponents.



Barrett's development into an physical offensive player have arguably been ahead of schedule, while Pierce has finally taken the jump in his development that was anticipated.

"That's what our team has done through these ebb and flows; we've gotten better," Gates said. "We've committed to player development, as we always have ."

Against Texas A&M, Missouri made an adjustment specific to the opponent, turning to a seven-man rotation in order to combat the Aggies' high-tempo, agressive playing style. The shorter rotation was a departure from Gates' usual preference of going deep into the bench.



"I just thought that style of play was conducive for the guys that I played, especially with what I saw leading into the game from a practice standpoint," Gates said. "So it's nothing against the other guys. I still want our guys to be able to be prepared to play."

In that game, Missouri showed its best sign yet of forming into a more complete team. The identity of the Tigers and what they do well became more clear with the way they dominated the glass on both ends and the way they controlled the pace with Mitchell and Barrett on offense.

Missouri has managed to find identity, and success with it, even while navigating bumps in the road that as Gates put it, could've destroyed their confidence. Seeing that pay off has been a satisfying feeling for the team.

"I think as a team, we knew kind what kind of team we were," Pierce said. "We knew like the level of fight we needed to bring. ... So just being able to go out there and do that and show that we're capable of that, it's been great to see."

The Tigers will have their next chance to show what they're capable of Saturday night, welcoming Texas to Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m.

