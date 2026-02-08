Mizzou Moves Up in SEC Standings After South Carolina Win: The Buzz

Missouri basketball took care of its business Saturday by taking down South Carolina in its most lopsided victory of SEC play, and also benefitted from what happened across the conference.

A comeback victory from Kentucky over No. 25 Tennessee not only added some more shine to one of the Tigers' best wins on the season, taking down the Wildcats in January, but also sent Tennessee down to create a four-way tie, including Missouri, at fourth place in the conference.

In the last eight games of the regular season, Missouri will take on five of the teams inside the top five, including two of the teams its currently tied with — Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Missouri has won against each of the teams currently in the top two spots in the conference, and will have its chance in the regular season to earn wins against the two teams currently tied for third place — Arkansas and and Texas A&M.

The first of those matchups will come in the Tigers' next game, with Missouri traveling to take on Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full standings after Saturday's action.

SEC standings: Feb. 7

Team Conference Record Florida 8-2 Kentucky 8-3 Arkansas 7-3 Texas A&M 7-3 Vanderbilt 6-4 Alabama 6-4 Missouri 6-4 Tennessee 6-4 Texas 6-5 Georgia 5-5 Auburn 5-5 Ole Miss 3-7 Mississippi State 3-7 LSU 2-8 Oklahoma 2-9 South Carolina 2-9

The Buzz: February 8

Missouri basketball commit Scottie Adkinson, a guard in the class of 2027, reached 30 points Saturday night for Webster Groves against Decatur MacArthur

#Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson @Scottieadkisnon has carried team tonight both as scorer and passer.



Up to 30 pts and his passing has been even more impressive!@kylesmithpeters pic.twitter.com/UZC7OY0X7n — Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) February 8, 2026

Missouri will be represented by three players in Sunday's Super Bowl, with Drew Lock at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Marcus Bryant for the New England Patriots.

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Tennis: won 7-0 vs. SLU, won 7-0 vs. SIUE



Softball: won 13-2 vs. No. 21/23 Liberty, won 9-6 vs. BYU - RECAP



Men's basketball: won 78-59 at South Carolina - RECAP

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: vs. South Alabama in the NFCA D1 Leadoff Classic at noon on the MLB Network - Live Stats



Women's basketball: vs. Georgia at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I’m at peace with this. I’m doing the right thing. Some people say they’d rather die on a football field than a beach. Well, I’d rather die on a beach.” Gary Pinkel on retiring

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener:

209 days.

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI

YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: