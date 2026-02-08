Mizzou Central

Mizzou Moves Up in SEC Standings After South Carolina Win: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
Joey Van Zummeren|
Feb 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) dunks against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) dunks against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In this story:

Missouri Tigers

Missouri basketball took care of its business Saturday by taking down South Carolina in its most lopsided victory of SEC play, and also benefitted from what happened across the conference.

A comeback victory from Kentucky over No. 25 Tennessee not only added some more shine to one of the Tigers' best wins on the season, taking down the Wildcats in January, but also sent Tennessee down to create a four-way tie, including Missouri, at fourth place in the conference.

In the last eight games of the regular season, Missouri will take on five of the teams inside the top five, including two of the teams its currently tied with — Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Missouri has won against each of the teams currently in the top two spots in the conference, and will have its chance in the regular season to earn wins against the two teams currently tied for third place — Arkansas and and Texas A&M.

The first of those matchups will come in the Tigers' next game, with Missouri traveling to take on Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full standings after Saturday's action.

SEC standings: Feb. 7

Team

Conference Record

Florida

8-2

Kentucky

8-3

Arkansas

7-3

Texas A&M

7-3

Vanderbilt

6-4

Alabama

6-4

Missouri

6-4

Tennessee

6-4

Texas

6-5

Georgia

5-5

Auburn

5-5

Ole Miss

3-7

Mississippi State

3-7

LSU

2-8

Oklahoma

2-9

South Carolina

2-9

The Buzz: February 8

  • Missouri basketball commit Scottie Adkinson, a guard in the class of 2027, reached 30 points Saturday night for Webster Groves against Decatur MacArthur
  • Missouri will be represented by three players in Sunday's Super Bowl, with Drew Lock at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Marcus Bryant for the New England Patriots.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Tennis: won 7-0 vs. SLU, won 7-0 vs. SIUE

Softball: won 13-2 vs. No. 21/23 Liberty, won 9-6 vs. BYU - RECAP

Men's basketball: won 78-59 at South Carolina - RECAP

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: vs. South Alabama in the NFCA D1 Leadoff Classic at noon on the MLB Network - Live Stats

Women's basketball: vs. Georgia at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I’m at peace with this. I’m doing the right thing. Some people say they’d rather die on a football field than a beach. Well, I’d rather die on a beach.”
Gary Pinkel on retiring

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener:

209 days.

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI 
YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Share on XFollow JoeyVZ_
Home/Basketball