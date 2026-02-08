Mizzou Moves Up in SEC Standings After South Carolina Win: The Buzz
In this story:
Missouri basketball took care of its business Saturday by taking down South Carolina in its most lopsided victory of SEC play, and also benefitted from what happened across the conference.
A comeback victory from Kentucky over No. 25 Tennessee not only added some more shine to one of the Tigers' best wins on the season, taking down the Wildcats in January, but also sent Tennessee down to create a four-way tie, including Missouri, at fourth place in the conference.
In the last eight games of the regular season, Missouri will take on five of the teams inside the top five, including two of the teams its currently tied with — Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Missouri has won against each of the teams currently in the top two spots in the conference, and will have its chance in the regular season to earn wins against the two teams currently tied for third place — Arkansas and and Texas A&M.
The first of those matchups will come in the Tigers' next game, with Missouri traveling to take on Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Here's a look at the full standings after Saturday's action.
SEC standings: Feb. 7
Team
Conference Record
Florida
8-2
Kentucky
8-3
Arkansas
7-3
Texas A&M
7-3
Vanderbilt
6-4
Alabama
6-4
Missouri
6-4
Tennessee
6-4
Texas
6-5
Georgia
5-5
Auburn
5-5
Ole Miss
3-7
Mississippi State
3-7
LSU
2-8
Oklahoma
2-9
South Carolina
2-9
The Buzz: February 8
- Missouri basketball commit Scottie Adkinson, a guard in the class of 2027, reached 30 points Saturday night for Webster Groves against Decatur MacArthur
- Missouri will be represented by three players in Sunday's Super Bowl, with Drew Lock at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Marcus Bryant for the New England Patriots.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Tennis: won 7-0 vs. SLU, won 7-0 vs. SIUE
Softball: won 13-2 vs. No. 21/23 Liberty, won 9-6 vs. BYU - RECAP
Men's basketball: won 78-59 at South Carolina - RECAP
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: vs. South Alabama in the NFCA D1 Leadoff Classic at noon on the MLB Network - Live Stats
Women's basketball: vs. Georgia at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I’m at peace with this. I’m doing the right thing. Some people say they’d rather die on a football field than a beach. Well, I’d rather die on a beach.”Gary Pinkel on retiring
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener:
209 days.
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_