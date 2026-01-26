How Mizzou Prepared for Alabama's Charles Bediako with Court Uncertainty

The status of one Alabama player Missouri will have to face was hanging in the balance of the courts until just over 24 hours before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide.

Alabama center Charles Bediako caused a stir ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against Tennessee on Saturday, being granted a temporary restraining order from the NCAA, allowing him to play against the Volunteers despite spending the last three years in professional leagues.

His status to play against Missouri was expected to be dependent on an injunction hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday morning. On Monday, that was postponed 10 days due to an attorney for the NCAA being unable to attend Tuesday due to "weather issues."



The 2022 SEC All-Freshman center scored 13 points while coming up with three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes against Tennessee.

Without knowing the availability of the 6-foot-11, 225-pound center for most of the preparation process, Dennis Gates and Missouri treated preparation for Bediako the same way they would've for a player who is dealing with an injury.

"We're going to game plan the same way we've game plan for their other players," Gates said in a virtual press conference Monday. "... We're treating it like an injury, game-time decision, and if we get the information earlier, great, but he's on the scouting report."

Alabama's availability report already includes variables for other impactful players, with forward Aden Holloway and guard Amari Allen both being ruled as out for the Tennessee game. Both players were initially listed as questionable on the availability report for the game against the Volunteers.

In a press conference Monday, head coach Nate Oats said he expects Hollaway to play, but Allen will be doubtful.



With the uncertainty of multiple key players, Missouri has built its scouting report as if Alabama will be at full strength.

"They're going through injuries too over there and the inconsistencies, so you got to prepare for the entire team," Gates said. "And then that's why the (availability) reports late night and then tomorrow, just add that (Bediako's hearing) as a report, the injunction or whatever they decide. That's not my problem."

Bediako's maneuver to earn additional eligibility has sparked conversation on the health of college athletics. However, Gates supports Bediako's move.

'When you look at any athlete who pursues the opportunities that allow them simplicity to improve their skills or position in life in general," Gates said. "Sometimes the normal student tries to enter the workplace, and then that student wants to reset or even come back to college, and that's okay too. But there's a precedent in sports that athletes have, I think, paused their NCAA eligibility only for Olympics. ... But some have done it to go into the service, the military and different things like that, and then they returned to college competition. But what has changed is not the behavior of these student athletes, but how we judge the motivation behind it. ... But they're now pursuing economic opportunity, and that's being framed as student athletes being greedy or unfair."

With Bediako joining the team nearly halfway through conference play after not being with the team since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Gates recognizes the challenge of him transitioning back to the program.

"Ultimately, it is very difficult to insert any player midway through the season with several games remaining," Gates said. "It's very difficult to do from a cultural standpoint and everything else. What helps is that that kid understands Nate Oats' culture. That's what the most important thing is, and it's not risking the body of that organization or the body of the program or that team. He knows what what needs to be done."

Missouri will take on Alabama and Bediako at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

