How Mizzou Basketball's Freshmen Can Earn Playing Time: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how the Tigers' two true freshmen can earn some playing time this coming season.
In unusual fashion, Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers only added two freshmen in the 2025 class. Maybe it was because of the transfer numbers and the players they had coming back, but the two players Gates did add are intriguing.
Aaron Rowe, a point guard from Columbia, Missouri, and Nicholas Randall, a forward from St. Louis, make up this class. They were both ranked as three-star recruits and will have to do certain things very well to make their way onto the basketball court this season.
For Rowe, it's about pushing the tempo of the offense and holding his own on defense. He left high school very undersized and it's possible he's made those changes, but it doesn't change the fact that there will be a disadvantage for him there.
The Columbia native is very quick and twitchy and was always a good playmaker and tempo pusher in the high school ranks. This will slot him in perfectly into the Missouri offense, especially with his playmaking chops.
Randall is an undersized big man who has great strength and rebounding prowess. That's exactly how he'll find the floor, too. He needs to be big and strong down low and not lose the Tigers any possessions when he's in the game.
He doesn't have much of an offensive bag yet, but can do some damage around the rim. This won't be his bread and butter automatically, but it will need to develop as the years go on for him to stay on the court.