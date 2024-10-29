How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball Season-Opener at Memphis
After a long summer of waiting, Missouri men's basketball will officially open its 2024-25 campaign against the Memphis Tigers on the road Monday.
Removed from its winless SEC finish last season, Missouri looks to start fresh with a strong freshman and transfer class, surrounded by a few key contributors that remained with the program. The focus for coach Dennis Gates and company is to move forward in a "positive" way from the past, and get back on an upward trajectory.
To do that the Tigers will have to get past the opposing Tigers, whom it lost to a year ago at home in a 70-55 contest. Led by coach and former NBA player Penny Hardaway, Memphis are looking to build upon on a 22-10 win 2023-24 season and reach the NCAA Tournament, which it failed to accomplish for the first time since 2021.
Memphis is a tough opponent to open the year against on the road, but Missouri would still like to make a statement and show that last season results weren't just a "fluke." Regardless of a win or loss, it'll certainly serve as an early-season test.
Below is all the information for the matchup:
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers
Who: Missouri Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
What: Season-opener for Missouri men's basketball
Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.
When: Monday, November 4, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Memphis leads Missouri, 8-5
Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2023: Memphis won 70-55 in last year's season-opener, led by Jahvon Quinerly's 18-point performance. Missouri shot just 6-of-30 from behind the arc, with Sean East II's 14 points being the only real bright spot.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in the first round of the SEC Tournament agains the Georgia Bulldogs, 64-59. Despite making it a close score for most of the game, Georgia was able to pull out a victory behind a 19-point game from Blue Cain.
Last Time Out, Memphis: The Tigers were unable to get past Wichita State in the first round of the AAC Tournament, falling 71-65. David Jones and Nae'qwan Tomlin combined for a total of 42 points, but the duo still wasn't enough to come out with a win.