How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball Season-Opener at Memphis

How to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers' season-opener against Memphis.

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates coaches from the sidelines during the first half. The Florida mens basketball team hosted the Missouri Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
After a long summer of waiting, Missouri men's basketball will officially open its 2024-25 campaign against the Memphis Tigers on the road Monday.

Removed from its winless SEC finish last season, Missouri looks to start fresh with a strong freshman and transfer class, surrounded by a few key contributors that remained with the program. The focus for coach Dennis Gates and company is to move forward in a "positive" way from the past, and get back on an upward trajectory.

To do that the Tigers will have to get past the opposing Tigers, whom it lost to a year ago at home in a 70-55 contest. Led by coach and former NBA player Penny Hardaway, Memphis are looking to build upon on a 22-10 win 2023-24 season and reach the NCAA Tournament, which it failed to accomplish for the first time since 2021.

Memphis is a tough opponent to open the year against on the road, but Missouri would still like to make a statement and show that last season results weren't just a "fluke." Regardless of a win or loss, it'll certainly serve as an early-season test.

Below is all the information for the matchup:

How to Watch: Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Who: Missouri Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

What: Season-opener for Missouri men's basketball

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

When: Monday, November 4, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Memphis leads Missouri, 8-5

Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2023: Memphis won 70-55 in last year's season-opener, led by Jahvon Quinerly's 18-point performance. Missouri shot just 6-of-30 from behind the arc, with Sean East II's 14 points being the only real bright spot.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in the first round of the SEC Tournament agains the Georgia Bulldogs, 64-59. Despite making it a close score for most of the game, Georgia was able to pull out a victory behind a 19-point game from Blue Cain.

Last Time Out, Memphis: The Tigers were unable to get past Wichita State in the first round of the AAC Tournament, falling 71-65. David Jones and Nae'qwan Tomlin combined for a total of 42 points, but the duo still wasn't enough to come out with a win.

