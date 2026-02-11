How to Watch Mizzou at Texas A&M

Missouri will complete a stretch of three road trips in a four-game span by traveling south to take on Texas A&M on Wednedsay night.

The game will be the first of the last four away games for the Tigers, coming off just its second SEC road win, taking down South Carolina. Any road win would be a significant boost to Missouri's NCAA Tournament chances. Especially over the Aggies, who currently sit at third place in the conference.

The Aggies are led by a new head coach, with Bucky McMillan taking over after a succesful five-year stint at Samford.



"I truly believe Bucky is coach of the year in this conference," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. "Regardless of what else is going on, he's done a tremendous job. But it's the style of play that is so different and foreign to many that allows success, in addition to players being able to make plays. He has some great players on his team. They're very unselfish."

Here are the streaming and radio details for the matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Texas A&M

Who: Missouri (16-7, 6-4 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 382, Texas A&M - 383

Series: Texas A&M leads 27-20, with the Aggies winning six out of the last seven meetings.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers picked up a road win against South Carolina, winning 78-59. Missouri dominated nearly the entire game, fueled by 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from senior forward Mark Mitchell.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Florida Gators came to College Station and squashed any hopes of a potential upset, winning 86-67. The Aggies shot 31-percent from the field and 26-percent from the three-point line in the struggle-filled affair.

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2025 - After being tied at 64, a last-second 3 from Wade Taylor IV put No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.6 on 54.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.8)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.3 with 2.0 turnovers)

Texas A&M Stat Leaders

Points: Rashaun Agee (14.0 on 48.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Rashaun Agee (8.8)

Assists: Jacari Lane (3.8 with 1.2 turnovers)

Read more Missouri Tigers news: