Live Blog of Mizzou at South Carolina

Missouri will enter the second half of its SEC season Saturday, traveling to the other Columbia to take on South Carolina.



Though the Gamecocks sit at 15th in the SEC with a 2-8 conference record, no road game has been easy for Missouri in SEC play, with the Tigers going 1-3 on the road in league play. Two of those were surprising losses to LSU and Ole Miss, teams currently in the bottom five of conference standings.

A theme all season for Missouri, but especially on the road, has been self-inflicted wounds. In its last road trip, a blowout loss to Alabama, Missouri shot a pitiful 35% from the free-throw line and gave up 13 turnovers. Head coach Dennis Gates believes those self-inflicted errors are holding his team back.

"Even if you play your very best, but you can lose a game by self infliction," Gates said in a press conference Thursday. "... You can beat yourself if you're not connected. We want to eliminate those things, because the game of basketball in itself is difficult, but we want to give ourselves an opportunity on that road. Just give us the last shot, the last possibility."

For Missouri's hopes at a bid in the NCAA Tournament, a matchup like Saturday's is a game the Tigers simply have to win. They'll also have to find some upsets along the way through the rest of conference play.

Follow this post for updates and analysis throughout Saturday's game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Availability Reports

Missouri

G Annor Boateng - OUT

F Jevon Porter - OUT

C Shawn Phillips Jr. - Active

Phillips sprained his ankle in the game against Mississippi State on Jan. 31, but was a full-go in practice this week. No timeline has been given for Porter's return, who has missed all of SEC play so far with a leg injury. Boateng was ruled out for the remainder of the season this week after undergoing surgery for a leg injury.

South Carolina

All available.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (15-7, 5-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-12, 2-8 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 7, noon

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 385, South Carolina - 386

Series: Missouri leads 10-9.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had another game go down to the wire against Mississippi State, walking away with an 84-79 victory. Mark Mitchell led the Tigers with 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks lost a fourth straight SEC game against Texas in 84-75 fashion. Guard Meechie Johnson scored 35 points on 12-for-21 shooting in the process.

