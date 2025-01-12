How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball at Florida
After two games at home, the Missouri Tigers will hit the road for the second time in league play.
Through the first three games across the Southeastern Conference, it has become evident just how difficult it will be to win on the road this season. Out of the first 16 games of conference play, eight have been won by the visiting team, but six of the road warriors are teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll.
Missouri opened SEC play with a loss on the road to No. 2 Auburn. Its second road matchup won't be any easier, having to travel to take on the Florida Gators.
By the time Missouri tips off in Florida, the Gators will be a week removed from a 73-43 win over then-top-ranked Tennessee.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates was still able to find positives when Missouri lost by 16 to Auburn, and will hope to do the same in this matchup.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri at Florida
Who: Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Tuesday, January 14, 8 p.m. CT
Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPNU
SirusXM: To be announced.
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Florida leads 11-4
Last Meeting: February, 28, 2024: Missouri forged, but failed to complete a comeback effort, falling 83-74 on the road to the No. 24-ranked Gators. A set of three free-throw makes from Nick Honor brought Missouri within one point with the score at 55-54 with 9:36 remaining. Even with 2:33 remaining, Missouri only trailed by 74-70. But Florida would go on a 9-2 scoring run to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their second straight SEC win, taking down Vanderbilt 75-66 at Mizzou Arena. Vanderbilt brought the game within one possession five times within the final 13 minutes, but Missouri held off. Mark Mitchell led the efforts in scoring, putting up 19 points.
Last Time Out, Florida: On the road at Arkansas, Florida's lead was cut to three with 5:47 remaining. But a three-point make from Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. sparked a 10-2 run for Florida in the next 1:44 of play, enough to hold Arkansas off. The Gators pulled off a 73-61 win, with four Gator players scoring 12 or more points.