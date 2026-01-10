How to Watch Mizzou Basketball at Ole Miss

Missouri will stay on the road Saturday, traveling to play Ole Miss after taking a win over Kentucky on Wednesday.



The Tigers are coming off a hot start to SEC play, earning upset victories in each of their first two games of conference play. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has lost each of its first two conference games.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is hoping his team will not come out flat after two wins that required heavy efforts in the final minutes.

"You can't get too far ahead of yourself and too far behind, but our guys, with their experience, they've been in these moments before, and they know how difficult this conference is, top to bottom, and road games are not easy to win at all," Gates said in a virtual press conference Friday.

Gates will be looking for his first win in Oxford, coaching against the 2019 National Coach of the Year, Chris Beard.

"Chris Beard-coached teams have done a tremendous job throughout his career," Gates said. "And you see identity that shows up. Can't look at the record. It's an SEC road game, and they will be well-prepared."

Here's the full streaming and radio details for Saturday evening's game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Ole Miss

Who: Missouri (12-3, 2-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

What: Missouri's second SEC road game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m.

Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Ole Miss - 374, Missouri - 390

Series: Ole Miss leads 9-17

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first ever win at Rupp Arena, taking a thrilling, 73-68 victory over Kentucky. Missouri trailed late, but went on a 15-2 scoring run in the final minutes. Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 21 points while Jayden Stone added 20.

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Rebels made for a close finish against No. 15 Arkansas, losing 94-87 after trailing by 16 points with 7:35 remaining. Ole Miss was out-rebounded 37 to 27. Ole Miss currently sits at 15th in the conference in rebound differential per game.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 55.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.1)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.9 with 1.8 turnovers)

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: Malik Dia (14.7 on 44.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Malik Dia (6.9)

Assists: Ilias Kamardine (4.1 with 2.4 turnovers)

