How to Watch Mizzou Travel to Oklahoma for Final Regular Season Road Game

The last time Missouri played Oklahoma, the Tigers were fighting to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. If not for a buzzer-beater to end regulation and then another to end overtime against the Sooners, Missouri's season might've effectively ended right there in late January.

Now for the second meeting of the former Big 12 teams, Missouri has likely secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament and is instead looking to move itself up in seeding for the SEC and NCAA Tournament. A win over the Sooners would significantly boost the Tigers' chances to earn a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament, which would provide a double bye.

Missouri has won six of its last eight games to put itself in this position. The Tigers' rise has been built on the drastic development of sophomore guard T.O. Barrett, junior forward Trent Burns and redshirt freshman center Trent Burns.

After starting out SEC play 1-9, Oklahoma has won four of its last six games, including victories over No. 15 Vanderbilt and Auburn.

Here's how to find the second meeting between the two teams.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Oklahoma

Who: Missouri (20-9, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 SEC)

When: March 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color:Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 381, Oklahoma - 382

Series: Oklahoma leads 116-99.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their most lopsided victory, going on the road to take a 88-64 victory over Mississippi State. It was a breakout performance for redshirt freshman center Trent Burns, who scored eight points on 4-for-7 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners grabbed just their second SEC SEC road win, taking down LSU 83-67. The Sooners gained separation by scoring 10 unanswered points in less than 90 seconds with 8:30 remaining in the second half.

Last Meeting: Jan. 24, 2026 - Missouri captured its wildest victory of the season, with Trent Pierce scoring on a buzzer-beater 3 to the game at 81 at the end of regulation, then Mark Mitchell making another at the end of ovetime to win 88-87.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 53.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders