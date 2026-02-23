How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Tennessee

Missouri will take on a third straight road opponent, No. 22 Tennessee, in a matchup at Mizzou Arena with strong conference implications.

Missouri, tied for sixth in the SEC, is two games out from second place, where the Volunteers hold are tied at. The matchup is one of two games left on the Tigers' schedule against a top 25 opponent, with the last game of the season coming against No. 20 Arkansas.

With four games left in the regular season schedule and the SEC tournament set to begin in 16 days, this top-six conference matchup could be pivotal for seeding.

The Volunteers have won eight of their last nine games and are currently on a four-game win streak following their upset victory against No. 19 Vanderbilt this past Saturday. Projected NBA lottery pick, Nate Ament, is averaging 23 points and 6.9 rebounds in the nine-game stretch.

As for the Tigers, they are coming off a hectic week that included a 81-80 win against No. 19 Vanderbilt and a 94-86 loss to No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday. Senior forward Mark Mitchell has been on a recent surge as a playmaker for Missouri, entering the contest averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists over his last four games.

Here are the streaming and radio details for Tuesday night's game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Tennessee

Who: Missouri (18-9, 8-6 SEC) vs. Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 191, Tennessee - 380

Series: Missouri trails 10-13 and have lost the last two matchups by five points or less.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 86-94 on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas, despite a combined 48 points from Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce. Arkansas' five turnovers and strong free-throw shooting led to a strong offensive showing and victory over Missouri.

Last Time Out, Tennessee: The Volunteers defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt 69-65 following a second half surge. Tennessee found success on the glass and by controlling the ball effectively, ending the game with a 39-30 rebounding differential and nine turnovers.

Last Meeting: Feb. 5, 2025 - The Volunteers bested the Tigers 85-81, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 53.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.8)

Tennessee Stat Leaders