How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Long Island
Fresh off a win over the Kansas Jayhawks, the Missouri Tigers will look for its ninth win on the season Saturday, hosting Long Island. With a win, the Tigers would already surpass the win total from the previous season.
Long Island is coached by Rod Strickland, who was selected in the first round of the 1988 NBA Draft. Strickland would go onto have a 18-year career in the NBA before getting into coaching in 2014, first as an assistant with South Florida, then becoming LIU's head coach in 2022.
At LIU, the Bronx native is fostering an agressive team representative of the area's style of play.
"LIU is a great team," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "Definitely a very feisty, hard-nosed group of guys that's going to come in here and give their very best."
Missouri center Josh Gray is very familiar with the style of play. He's a native of Brooklyn.
"Being from the area, you get sort of familiar with that type of play," Gray said. That type of play is agressive, on the defensive and offensive end."
Hoping to avoid coming out flat while riding the high after the win over Kansas, Gray knows Missouri will have to be up for the challenge.
"I think the focal point for LIU is just to match their physicality, match their intensity. Stay eve and keel, stay humble. ... Every game is important. And this game is definitely important. It's important to me."
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Long Island
Who: Long Island (4-8, 0-0 NEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-1, 0-0 SEC)
Where: Mizzou Arena
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Sirus XM: 380
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first win over Kansas since 2012, upsetting the then-top-ranked team in the nation 76-67.
Last Time Out, Long Island: Lost 62-69 to UMass Lowell. Long Island tied the game at 58 with 4:01 remaining, but UMass Lowell pulled away in the final minutes.