Former Mizzou Quarterback Beau Pribula Finds New Home in ACC

Beau Pribula, Missouri's starting quarterback for 2025, will transfer to Virginia, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Pribula transferred to Missouri from Penn State ahead of the 2025 season. He competed with redshirt junior Sam Horn for the starting job during the offseason, but Horn was sidelined for the season after suffering a tibia injury in Week 1.

On the year, he completed 182 of his 270 pass attempts (67.2%) for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He missed two games in the regular season due to an ankle injury, and didn't participate in the Tigers' bowl game after announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 18.

Pribula traveled to several schools across the country before settling on Virginia. He took official visits to Tennessee, Washington, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. He was rated by 247Sports as the 15th-best quarterback in this year's transfer portal cycle.



Re-connecting with his former Penn State head coach, James Franklin, at Virginia Tech looked to be a realistic option for Pribula. But Franklin instead took Ethan Grunkemeyer from Penn State, along with Bryce Baker from North Carolina.

Shortly after Pribula visited Nebraska, the Cornhuskers added Anthony Colandrea from UNLV.



Pribula also struck out at Washington after starter Desmond Williams decided to return to the Huskies after initially entering the transfer portal.

Instead, Pribula will be an in-state rival to his former head coach. The spot opened up after starter Chandler Morris' request for a seventh year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA.



Ironically, Virginia handed Missouri a loss in the Gator Bowl to end the season, with the Tigers falling 13-7.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws a touchdown in the second half of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Pribula was a part of a floundering passing attack. The Tigers finished last in the SEC in passing yards per game with 188. Struggles along the offensive line didn't make Pribula's job any easier.

Pribula's departure left Missouri in need of a new starting quarterback. To fill that void, the Tigers signed former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons. The former three-star prospect was set to be the Rebels' starter entering the 2025 season before an injury in Week 2 opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss to take over the starting role.

Additionally, Missouri has true freshman Matt Zollers waiting behind Simmons. Zollers filled in for the two games that Pribula missed due to injury. In seven appearances on the season, Zollers completed 47 of his 88 pass attempts (53.4%), 503 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

