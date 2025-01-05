How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts LSU
Both the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers will look to earn their first Southeastern Conference win Tuesday night, meeting at Mizzou Arena for the second game of conference play.
With the level of the competition in the SEC this season, teams will have to earn wins wherever they can get them. This matchup of Tigers appears to be a prime opportunity for both teams to do so.
Missouri is ranked No. 14 by the ESPN's Basketball Power Index, and LSU No. 13.
LSU's strongest win this season comes in the form of a 109-102 win over UCF after three overtime periods.
Missouri is hoping a win over then-top-ranked Kansas on Dec. 8 will springboard to a successful conference slate.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. LSU
Who: Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) vs. the LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC)
When: Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SECNetwork
SirusXM: 380 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: LSU leads 12-4
Last Meeting: March 9, 2024: Missouri held a 35-29 at halftime, but it dissipated within six minutes of the second half, with LSU taking a 46-45 lead with 14:04 remaining. Missouri would never take the lead back, falling 84-80 to drop its final game of the regular season. Sean East II closed out a streak of seven-straight games with 20+ points, leading Missouri with 26 points.
Last Time Out, Missouri: After Auburn saw success from three-point range early, Missouri trailed by as much as 16 in the first half. Missouri couldn't contain Johni Broome, scoring 24 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
Last Time Out, LSU: Taking a lead with 6:34 remaining, LSU was unable to hold on against Vanderbilt. LSU made just five of their 18 shots from three-point range, falling 80-72.