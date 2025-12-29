How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Open SEC Play Against Florida

Just after the new year begins Missouri will open SEC play by hosting No. 22 Florida on Jan. 3.



The Tigers enter conference play in a desperate need to turn the page from what was a cold December. Missouri finished non-conference play by going 2-3 in the final month. Those three losses were lost by an average of 22.7 points. The two wins were at home against two teams from the SWAC. Following the conclusion of Missouri's non-conference schedule, the Tigers' strength of schedule ranks at No. 348 in the country, according to KenPom ratings.

Missouri went 1-3 in non-conference play against Power-conference opponents. The Tigers enter SEC play without a quality win on their resume, plus many areas where drastic improvements are needed.

At the start of SEC play, however, Missouri could have two key players return from injury, with forward Jevon Porter and guard Jayden Stone both possibly returning to play the Gators. Stone missed the last month of non-conference play with a hand injury, while Porter missed the non-conference finale with a leg injury.

Missouri's regular-season matchup against Florida last season was one of the best moments of the year for the Tigers. Missouri was the only team to beat the eventual national champions on their home court, with the Tigers grabbing a thrilling, 83-82 win over then-No. 5 Florida.



The Gators lator ended the Tigers' run in the SEC Tournament, winning a 95-81 over Missouri in Round 2 of the tournament.

The last time Missouri hosted Florida was in January of the 2023-2024 season, where the Tigers went 0-18 SEC play.

The 2025-26 team will have the chance to send a statement and earn a needed confidence boost by welcoming the Gators. Here's the streaming and radio detais for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. No. 22 Florida

Who: Missouri (10-3) vs. Florida (8-4)

What: Missouri's first conference game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Florida - 145, Missouri - 374

Series: Florida leads 12-5

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers suffered an embarrassing, 91-48 loss to No. 20 Illinois, the lowest-scoring performance under Gates. Missouri shot 29% from the field and was out-rebounded 43 to 24.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.2 on 58.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.8)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.4 with 1.8 turnovers)

Florida Stat Leaders

Points: Thomas Haugh (17.3 on 48.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu (8.9)

Assists: Alex Condon (3.8 with 2.6 turnovers)

