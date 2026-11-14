Missouri basketball (2-1) takes on Marquette (2-1) at the United Center in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers and Golden Eagles share the same record and similar schedule results, handily winning in their bye games and each falling in their first real tests of the year.

The Tigers fell to Saint Louis 90-84 Friday in their first neutral-site game of the season, while the Golden Eagles lost to No. 20 Michigan 90-84 on the road Wednesday. Missouri has since responded, defeating Southern Illinois University Edwardsville by 38 points Monday. Marquette, however, will be looking to avenge its first loss of the season against Missouri. That starts with defending Missouri's freshman sensation Jason Crowe Jr.

Crowe leads the Tigers in points and assists, averaging 21.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. After an inefficient eight-point performance against Saint Louis, he responded with a 34-point scoring barrage in his last contest against SIUE.

The Golden Eagles' leading scorer is returning starting forward Royce Parham, who averages 12 points per game and a team-second 6.7 rebounds. The scoring spread has been well-distributed for the Golden Eagles with seven players averaging at least seven points per game.

Last year's Big East Rookie of the Year Nigel James Jr. is notably not one of the seven Golden Eagles after scoring zero points and shooting 0-for-11 against Michigan. James, who averaged 16.4 points and 4.9 assists per game last season, has dipped down to 4.3 points and four assists per contest.

The matchup is an opportunity for both James and Crowe to move past poor performances in their first high-profile games of the season and will also be an important test for Missouri's Bryson Tiller. The Kansas transfer will likely be matched up with Louisville transfer Sananda Fru for an anticipated battle between two established sophomore forwards.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Marquette

Who: Mizzou vs. Marquette

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: Peacock

Series: Missouri leads 5-4

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and analysis throughout Sunday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers defeated SIUE by 38 points Monday in a record-breaking Crowe performance. The five-star freshman set the record for most points by a Missouri freshman with a 34 point performance. Missouri also shot the cover off the ball, going 12-for-23 from distance.

Last Time Out, Marquette

Marquette lost to Michigan 84-70 in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles shot 35% and notably lost the rebounding battle 33 to 45. In the midst of James' poor shooting performance, senior Colin Porter poured in a team-high 21 points in 20 minutes.

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