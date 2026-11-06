Live blog of Mizzou basketball vs. Saint Louis

First half

Missouri starts slow offensively: SLU 15, MIZ 7 - 15:42 remaining

The Tigers are 2-for-7 with multiple driving attempts that have fell flat. Saint Louis, on the other hand, have relied heavily on deep shots going 4-for-6 from distance. Trey Green hit a deep triple to close the Billikens' hot start of four threes in four minutes.

Saint Louis starts hot from deep: MIZ 7, SLU 10 - 16:58 remaining

The Billikens have knocked down three triples from different players within the first three minutes. All of the makes have come in rhythym off an assist. Jamier Jones and Kennard Davis Jr. just entered the game for Bryson Tiller and Trent Pierce.

Starting lineups

Missouri:

Guard- Jason Crowe Jr.

Forward- Trent Pierce

Forward- Toni Bryant

Forward- Bryson Tiller

Forward- Mark Mitchell

Saint Louis:

Guard- Quentin Jones

Guard- Trey Green

Guard- Amari McCottry

Forward- Alon Michaeli

Forward- Ishan Sharma

Pregame

The Missouri Tigers (1-0) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (1-0) for the first time in 25 years at the Enterprise Center at 6 p.m Friday. The matchup is the first of seven high-profile nonconference games for the Tigers this season.

The Billikens will be without star center Robbie Avila, who was denied a roster spot despite gaining eligibility, Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Pat Forde tweeted on Friday. Since the Billikens already have 15 players rostered, the College Sports Commission denied the team's request to add Avila to their lineup.

On Missouri's side, Jaylen Carey was indefinitely suspended Monday and Aidan Chronister is out with a non-shooting hand injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks from Tuesday. The Tigers were also without Luke Northweather in their home opener and are without Annor Boateng for the entirety of the season.

Missouri enters the Enterprise Center after a 61-point season-opening victory that marked the biggest victory for an opener in Tigers' history. The Tigers defeated Cleveland State 111-50 and had seven Tigers in double digits.

Missouri outscored Cleveland State in the fast break 24-6 and committed just four turnovers. Five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. led all scorers with 23 points and Mark Mitchell spent time conducting the offense with a career-high 10 assists.

Saint Louis had a dominant opener as well, defeating Lehigh 92-67 Monday. Similar to Missouri, the Billikens had six players in double figures as Kellen Thames and Quentin Jones led all scorers with 15 points each. Off the bench, 6-foot-11 sophomore Jax Kerr added eight points and eight rebounds.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Saint Louis

Who: Mizzou vs. Saint Louis

When: Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 21-19

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlaysis throughout Friday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri set a program record for largest margin of victory in a season opener, blowing out Cleveland State 111-50 on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. led the way with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting while six other Tigers scored in double figures and Mark Mitchell tallied a career-high 10 assists.

Last Time Out, Saint Louis

Saint Louis opened its season by thwarting Lehigh 92-67 Monday at Chaifetz Arena. Thames and Quentin Jones each scored a team-high 15 points, and the Billikens shot 60% from the field.

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