Mizzou basketball's season opener against Cleveland State went about as perfect as possible, as the Tigers dismantled the Vikings 111-50 and sent fans at Mizzou Arena home happy. However, Cleveland State, who was picked to finish 11th in the lowly Horizon League by the conference's preseason poll voted on by coaches, SID's and media members, presents a far lesser threat than Saint Louis will.

The Billikens, although residing in the Atlantic 10, went 15-3 in conference play last season and took down Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 1 Michigan — further than the Tigers have made it in the postseason since 2023. Head coach Josh Schertz has played an instrumental role in reviving SLU's success on the court.

The Tigers and Billikens will re-ignite their in-state rivalry Friday for the first time since the 2001-02 season, when Missouri beat SLU 69-67 in St. Louis. The Billikens are led by returners Kellen Thames, Amari McCottry, Trey Green, Quentin Jones and Ishan Sharma — Thames' father played at Missouri from 1993-98 and averaged a career 13.2 points per game.

SLU is also awaiting the eligibility ruling of prospective fifth-year big Robbie Avila, who 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 35 starts last season. Avila had a hearing for his eligibility Wednesday.

Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided an update Wednesday.

Avila hearing is over. Judge says he will “rule quickly.” — Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) November 4, 2026

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Saint Louis

Who: Mizzou vs. Saint Louis

When: Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 21-19

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and anlaysis throughout Friday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri set a program record for largest margin of victory in a season opener, blowing out Cleveland State 111-50 on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. led the way with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting while six other Tigers scored in double figures and Mark Mitchell tallied a career-high 10 assists.

Last Time Out, Saint Louis

Saint Louis opened its season by thwarting Lehigh 92-67 Monday at Chaifetz Arena. Thames and Quentin Jones each scored a team-high 15 points, and the Billikens shot 60% from the field.

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