How to Watch Mizzou Host Minnesota, the Tigers' First Power-Conference Opponent
Missouri is set to face their first high-major opponent of the season Wednesday night, with the Tigers hosting Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers are under a new coaching staff, with Niko Medved taking over the program after a seven-year run at Colorado State. In that time at Colorado State, Medved led the Rams to three NCAA Tournaments.
"Niko's a great coach for a reason," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Tuesday. "Because he believes in a system, and he recruits to it, and this roster that he has fits his system well."
READ: Dennis Gates Looks Back on Week 1 of Mizzou's Season
The Minnesota staff also features Gates' younger brother, Armon. The two faced off against each other last season when Armon was an assistant at Oklahoma. Dennis won that sibling battle, with the Tigers coming out on top with a 82-58 victory.
The coaching staff isn't the only thing new about Minnesota — seven Gophers have averaged over 20 minutes per game so far this season and six of them are transfers.
The most impressive of the group so far has been guard Cade Tyson, who transferred from North Carolina. He's averaged 25.5 points and 4.5 rebounds through the first two games of the season.
Part of Tyson's offensive success has been Medved's system, that prioritizes a high-assist rate — the Gophers' average of 22.5 assists per game is currently the 14th-highest in the country.
"They do a great job trying to get opportunity in transition, but they are very unselfish in their pass count," Gates said. "I believe that they do a great job with that portion of the game and the unselfishness that they that they approach it with."
Here's full details on where to watch and listen to Missouri's matchup with Minnesota, plus Missouri women's basketball upcoming rivalry game against Kansas.
How to Watch: Minnesota at Missouri men's basketball
Who: Minnesota Gophers (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)
What: Game 4 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SirusXM: Away at 386, Home at 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 1-2.
Last Meeting: Nov. 16, 2023 — The Tigers completed a comeback victory at Minnesota. After trailing by 20 minutes with just over 11 minutes remaining, Missouri went on a 31-9 run to earn a 70-68 victory.
How to Watch: Kansas vs. Missouri women's basketball
Who: Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)
What: Game 4 of Missouri's season
Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City (18,000)
When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri trails 39-43.