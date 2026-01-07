How to Watch Mizzou Take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Since joining the SEC in the 2012-13 season, Missouri has never started conference play with two-straight wins. The Tigers will look to change that Wednesday night, taking on Kentucky on the road.

It will be the first road trip for Missouri in SEC play and its first overall since a trip to Kansas City on Dec. 7 to take on Kansas.

Missouri has lost all nine of its games at Rupp Arena, including seven by 10 or more points.



But Kentucky has had a slower start to the season, falling from spot No. 9 in the initial AP Top 25 to completely being removed from the rankings by early December.

Gates attributed the slower start to the season to the Wildcats to injuries, with forward Jayden Quaintance and guard Jaland Lowe both missing time during non-conference play. Both impactful players are expected to be available Wednesday night, completing what Gates believes to be a complete roster.

"Mark Pope does a great job," Gates said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. "Has great roster construction in terms of length, size, athleticism, shooting ability. I can't imagine anything that they don't have."

Here's the full streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball vs. Kentucky

Who: Missouri (11-3, 1-0 SEC) vs. Kentucky (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

What: Missouri's first SEC road game of the season.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Kentucky -84, Missouri - 381

Series: Kentucky leads 16-3, with Missouri's last win coming in December of the 2022-23 season.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers began SEC play with an upset over then-No. 22 Florida to create what is by far Missouri's best win of the season up to this point. Missouri held the lead for the 16 minutes of the second half, but the Gators kept chomping away to make for a close finish. Guard Anthony Robinson II landed a 3 with 21 seconds remaining to virtually seal the game for Missouri.

Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats lost on the road to then-No. 14 Alabama, falling 89-74. Oweh scored 22 and Lowe added 21.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (16.9 on 56.5 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.4)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.5 with 1.7 turnovers)

Kentucky Stat Leaders

Points: Otega Oweh (14.7 on 46.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Malachai Moreno (6.4)

Assists: Denzel Aberdeen (3.1 with 1.4 turnovers)

