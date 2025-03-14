How to Watch: No. 21 Mizzou Rematches No. 4 Florida in SEC Quarterfinals
The No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers avoided an early exit from the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday night, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 85-73 win. Now, they'll set their sights on the No. 4 Florida Gators Friday night.
Florida received a double-bye thanks to it clinching a top-four seed in the SEC, giving it an extra day break advantage over Missouri. Both Josh Gray and Mark Mitchell dealt with injuries against Mississippi State — the latter of which remained out for the rest of the game.
The Tigers did get the upper hand on the Gators earlier in the year, upsetting them on the road in a 83-82 victory. Florida has since improved from that loss — only losing one more game for the rest of the year — so Missouri can't use that win to be too confident.
Tamar Bates and Tony Perkins led the way against the Bulldogs with 25 and 20 points respectively, stepping up when Mitchell went down. Caleb Grill is one to keep an eye on, who struggled with five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri vs No. 4 Florida
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (22-10, 10-8 SEC) vs Florida Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC)
When: Friday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM Home: 190
Sirius XM Away: 190
Series History: Florida leads 5-11
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers knocked off the Bulldogs in the second round, 85-73. Though it was a back and forth contest for most of the night, Missouri pulled away in the closing minutes of the second half behind Bates and Perkins.
Last Time Out, Florida: The Gators lucked out with a double-bye, but pummeled the Ole Miss Rebels in a 90-71 win to close out the regular season. Walter Clayton Jr. recorded 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists on 9-of-17 shooting.