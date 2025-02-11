How to Watch: Oklahoma at No. 21 Mizzou
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers host the Oklahoma Sooners in a rivalry renewed as they face off for the first time both as members of the Southeastern Conference.
While Oklahoma holds the all-time series edge, history shows a significant advantage going to the home team. The Tigers have a 61-30 record in games played in Columbia, while the Sooners maintain a 64-22 margin when playing host in Norman.
The two squads have split the last 10 matchups with five wins apiece. However, Oklahoma is riding a three-game winning streak over Missouri, the most recent of which was a first-round matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament; the Sooners won 72-68.
Oklahoma's season has been a tale of two halves thus far. The Sooners started out red-hot, racking up 13 consecutive non-conference wins. However, they have cooled down since the start of SEC play, winning three of their last ten.
Missouri will play its second straight home game Wednesday. The Tigers are coming off a loss to Texas A&M, one of the nation’s top 10 rebounding teams. Oklahoma, however, presents a stark contrast, ranking last in the conference in team rebounding.
Despite their rebounding struggles, the Sooners rank third in the SEC in field-goal percentage (.463) and three-point shooting (.377). The Tigers, however, sit just ahead of them in three-point percentage at .386.
Missouri holds a 15-1 season record at home while Oklahoma is 1-4 in away games.
Below is full information for the matchup, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Oklahoma at No. 21 Missouri
Who: Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC) at the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 190 or 392
Series History: Oklahoma leads 115-97
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers lost in a heartbreaker this past weekend to Wade Taylor IV and the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies 67-64. Missouri struggled from behind the arc all game, managing a just 5-of-21 clip. The Aggies held a 38-29 halftime lead, but the Tigers battled back in the final minutes. With the game tied up at 64, Taylor hit a game-winning three to sink the Tigers.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners lost to Tennessee 90-72, dropping their second straight game by double digits. Oklahoma found themselves down 45-25 at the half after allowing the Volunteers to make 7-of-12 3-pointers. Tennessee managed to control the glass as well, outrebounding the Sooners 35-21 en route to the controlling win.