'I Hit a Grand Slam': Kellie Harper Building Impressive Staff at Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before even touching the court as the head coach for Missouri women's basketball, Kellie Harper is following legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summit's advice to a tee.
“I played at the University of Tennessee for Pat Summit. Most people that follow women's basketball know that,” Harper said. “And one of the things that she always said was 'surround yourself with good people.”
So far, that seems to be going well for Harper. She's added three assistant coaches to her brand new staff in Columbia, all of which coached with Harper at one point during their careers. Coming from all different locations around the country, a brand new coaching staff will be on the sidelines for the Missouri Tigers this coming season.
Harper's three new additions to her staff include former Florida Atlantic head coach Jennifer Sullivan, former Illinois assistant Liza Fruendt and former Missouri State assistant Kenzie Kostas. In some way, shape, or form, those three have coached with or played under Harper. Sullivan was an assistant coach on Harper's Tennessee and Missouri State coaching staffs before heading to Boca Raton to lead the way for the Owls.
Both Fruendt and Kostas played for Harper at Missouri State and transitioned into coaching roles afterward. Fruendt was on Harper's staff at Tennessee before taking a job at Illinois and Kostas was an assistant at Missouri State for the last three seasons.
For Harper, her time around Summit at Tennessee was extremely impactful. Whether it was as a player or now as a head coach, there are lessons Summit instilled in her that have stuck with Harper until this point. When it comes to having a good circle of people around her to help Harper do her job, she's done just that.
“You can be so much more successful when you're around people that are going to elevate you,” Harper said. “And that's what the staff does.”
With Harper's new coaching staff comes a wide variety of different skill sets that they provide. Everywhere from recruiting to chemistry-building are important skills and bases that Harper's circle will have to cover, which is never easy when you're starting from scratch.
Knowing what her three new assistants bring to the table is a positive start for Harper's Missouri tenure since she can hand them the reigns to do what needs to be done on multiple fronts right away. She fully trusts their ability to recruit, build relationships and coach on the sidelines.
“They are all very good on [the] court, they're all very good in the office, and they're very good recruiters,” Harper said. “And so it was a no-brainer.”
Not only does Harper trust her new staff additions, but she also believes in them. She's seen her new coaches, to an extent, do the job at a high level. With that trust and belief, the new face of the Missouri Tigers sideline and her team can construct a plan for their players, new and old, to guide their success.
“My staff is incredible, incredible at player development, so we're going to have a holistic plan, strength, nutrition, just everything to help them be their best,” Harper said.
Even if her staff isn't complete, Harper now has familiar faces surrounding her to make her more comfortable when starting to build and coach her team. She also trusts them to do their job because of the years of experience they have with each other.
Starting a new coaching gig is never easy, especially in a foreign location surrounded by fans, players and organization members that are unfamiliar. Bringing in people Harper is comfortable with, like Sullivan, Kostas and Fruendt, is an important step toward making her feel at home.
“I hit a Grand Slam with my staff, and that's who I wanted, those three sitting right there,” Harper said. “That's who I wanted with me on this journey."