Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Praises Mizzou After Braggin' Rights Showdown
ST. LOUIS — After each of the last three Braggin' Rights games between the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini have been decided by 20 or more points, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood believes gave fans "a pretty good show" Sunday.
The game was tied at 72, 75 and 77 in the final 2:30 of play before Illinois finally created separation with a successful jump shot from Kasparas Jakucionis with 28 seconds remaining to secure a 80-77 win for Illinois.
"We kept our foot on the shovel and we kept digging," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of Missouri's performance in the final minutes. "That's the sign of a good team."
Illinois has been ranked as high as 19th in the AP Poll this season before falling out of the rankings on Dec. 9. The Tigers received more votes than Illinois in the most recent AP Poll, with both just outside of the top 25. But Sunday showed why both Missouri and Illinois could continue to rise throughout the remainder of the season.
"That's two really good basketball teams," Underwood said after the win for Illinois. "It makes this game another game that is great for college basketball."
Being able to compete with a team as formidable as Illinois was not something the Tigers did often through the 2023-'24 season, going 0-18 in SEC play. But, Missouri is already starting to show signs of steering the ship back in the right direction. First with an upset win over Kansas on Dec. 8, and now with this performance against Illinois.
"Dennis does a fabulous job," Underwood said. Coming off the year they had last year, is putting together a really good team."
Sunday's matchup was the 55th annual Braggin' Rights showdown, host to a historic rivalry. Even with the loss, Missouri showed why they could reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-'23 season, Gates' first year as the program's head coach.
"When you get those two teams together, and you get them in the unique circumstances, you get a crowd like today, which, by the way, ours was fantastic," Underwood said. "That's an NCAA tournament team."