Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers, Alabama-Auburn, and More)

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Nebraska -12.5 (-110) vs. Rutgers

Alabama +3 (-110) vs. Auburn

Duke -5.5 (-110) vs. UNC

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction

Rutgers is one of the worst teams in a major conference this season, so I'm surprised Nebraska isn't a bigger favorite in this spot. The Cornhuskers rank 24th in effective field goal percentage and 18th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Rutgers ranks 336th and 286th in those two respective metrics.

To make matters worse, Nebraska is primarily a three-point shooting team, and Rutgers ranks 347th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc. That number has gotten even worse of late, allowing teams to shoot 43.6% from three-point land over its last three games.

This matchup could end up being a blowout on Saturday.

Pick: Nebraska -12.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction

Any time there's a game involving Alabama, the first thing I look for is how its opponent defends the perimeter. If a team can shut down its opponent's three-point shooting, it can hang with Alabama. If they can't, it's going to be a long game. Unfortunately for Auburn, they rank 238th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Alabama's defense has kept them from being able to truly compete against the elite teams in the country, but Auburn's defense is even worse, ranking seven spots below them in defensive efficiency. From all metrics, the Tigers are largely just a worse version of the Crimson Tide. That's why I won't hesitate to take the three points with Alabama in this in-state rivalry game.

Pick: Alabama +3 (-110)

Duke vs. UNC Prediction

Let's start with the obvious. Duke is the better basketball team in this ACC rivalry matchup. The Blue Devils are rightfully ranked inside the top five in the country, ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. UNC, by comparison, ranks 42nd in effective field goal percentage and 44th in defensive efficiency.

Duke also has the advantage stylistically in this game. The Tar Heels' biggest weakness is their perimeter defense, allowing teams to shoot 341.% from beyond the arc, which ranks 186th in the country. That's bad news against a Duke team that ranks 86th in three-point shot rate.

Duke is going to continue to prove its the best team in the ACC.

Pick: Duke -5.5 (-110)

