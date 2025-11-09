Live Blog for Mizzou's Matchup with VMI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are taking the court for their third matchup of the season, taking on the VMI Keydets with a chance to go 3-0.
Missouri is coming off an 89-84 win against Southeast Missouri State on Friday in a game that was far closer than many may have expected. The Tigers struggled in that one and trailed for around 13 minutes of the game.
Despite some struggles, the Tigers saw an impressive early performance from senior forward Mark Mitchell. Mitchell finished with 29 points and five rebounds on 12-for-14 shooting. Mitchell was very clearly more aggressive and was hunting shots, which was a different approach compared to Missouri's first game against Howard.
"I knew I was going to be aggressive all day today," Mitchell said following the win. "I know that their defensive covers."
On the flip side, the defense that the Redhawks showed the Tigers on Friday was impressive, according to head coach Dennis Gates.
"They did everything right, and I want to give them credit, not take away from that," Gates said. "That's a great defensive team that we faced. I thought they gave challenges and also teaching moments where our guys learned in situations."
The Tigers struggled on defense themselves, allowing multiple open looks from the perimeter and clearly showing signs of a need for improved communication. That'll need to be improved for their matchup with the Keydets.
VMI enters the game 2-0 on the season, with wins over Johnson & Wales and Southern Indiana. Leading the Keydets in scoring is forward T.J. Johnson with 25.5 points per game. He posted 32 and 19-point performances in those first two games.
Guard Mario Tatum Jr. is also off to a hot start this season, averaging 14 points per game through two performances. He's shot 80% from the free-throw line and 50% from the three-point line during those games, as well.
The Cadets are shooting 41.1% from the three-point line and 46.4% from the field. They've been good to start the season on defense and are only turning the ball over 6.5 times per game.
Follow along below for periodic updates during Missouri's third game of the season.
Second Half
- The start to the second half hasn't been pretty. There's been lots of fouls and missed layup attempts. Missouri still leads and is up 56-43.
First Half
- The Tigers lead by 10 at halftime, headlined by 16 points from Mitchell and 12 points from Robinson. T.J. Johnson of VMI has 21 points, as well.
- A Flagrant 1 foul was just called on VMIs Cal Liston. Jevon Porter went 1-for-2 from the free throw line as a result, along with the Tigers gaining possession.
- VMI is 7-for-17 from the perimeter so far. Missouri has not done a great job defending the three-point line to start this game. The Tigers do lead 41-30 as the half winds down.
- Robinson is finding his footing on offense, scoring five straight for the Tigers. Missouri leads 28-22 going into a timeout with 7:40 to play.
- Missouri is doing an exceptional job of creating contact and getting to the free-throw line. It's drawn nine fouls and is 7-for-11 from the line so far.
- The Tigers lead 15-14 with 12:49 to play. 10 of those points for the Tigers have been scored by forward Mark Mitchell.
- Freshman forward Nicolas Randall is making his first appearance as a Tiger at the 15:08 mark.
- VMI is up 6-3 through two minutes of play. The Keydets are throwing a 2-1-2 zone look at the Tigers, which seems to be throwing them off so far.
Pregame
Luke Northweather will start in the absence of Shawn Phillips Jr. Here's the entire starting lineup for the Tigers against VMI:
G- Anthony Robinson II
G- Sebastian Mack
F- Jevon Porter
F- Mark Mitchell
F- Luke Northweather
- Starting center Shawn Phillips Jr. will be out due to illness, per the team. Phillips joins Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce and Trent Burns as Tigers who will not play today.