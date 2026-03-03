Live Blog of Mizzou Basketball at Oklahoma

The last time the Missouri Tigers took on the Oklahoma Sooners, it ended in a mind-blowing home victory for Missouri.



Now, both teams are in very different positions entering Tuesday night's matchup in Norman, Oklahoma. The Tigers are on the inside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, while the Sooners are one of the hottest teams in the conference, while also remaining at the bottom of the standings.

Regardless, Dennis Gates and his team can't take their foot off the gas pedal. The Tigers need any wins they can get at this point and falling to the Sooners would be viewed as a bad loss. Missouri has the chance to improve to 21-9 and 11-6 in the conference with a victory, which could also place them in a firm position to have a double bye in the SEC Tournament.

Follow along below for live updates throughout Missouri's second-to-last game of the season.

Live Updates

First Half

Starting Lineups

Missouri Oklahoma

Availability Reports

Missouri

G Annor Boateng (Leg, season) - OUT

F Jevon Porter (Leg) - OUT

No changes here. It's becoming increasingly more likely that Porter won't play again for the Tigers.

Oklahoma

The Sooners will have everyone available for their matchup against Missouri.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Oklahoma

Who: Missouri (20-9, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 SEC)

When: March 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color:Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 381, Oklahoma - 382

Series: Oklahoma leads 116-99.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their most lopsided victory, going on the road to take a 88-64 victory over Mississippi State. It was a breakout performance for redshirt freshman center Trent Burns, who scored eight points on 4-for-7 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners grabbed just their second SEC SEC road win, taking down LSU 83-67. The Sooners gained separation by scoring 10 unanswered points in less than 90 seconds with 8:30 remaining in the second half.

Last Meeting: Jan. 24, 2026 - Missouri captured its wildest victory of the season, with Trent Pierce scoring on a buzzer-beater 3 to the game at 81 at the end of regulation, then Mark Mitchell making another at the end of ovetime to win 88-87.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 53.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Nijel Pack (16.1 on 46.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Wague (6.8)

Assists: Nijel Pack (3.0)

