Live Blog of Mizzou at LSU

Missouri will look to remain at the top of the SEC standings on Saturday, traveling to take on LSU.



While the Tigers from Columbia have made a hot start to conference play, the Tigers of the bayou are still on the prowl for their first conference win. LSU is the only team remaining in the SEC to have not earned a conference win.

LSU has gotten close, however, suffering two tight losses. On Wednesday, LSU lost to Kentucky on a buzzer-beater. To open conference play, LSU lost 75-72 to Texas A&M.

Saturday afternoon's matchup will feature the two best shooting teams in the conference, with Missouri at No. 1 with a field goal percentage of 51.6% and LSU at No. 2 with 49.9%.

While Missouri's offensive production has increased to begin SEC play due to getting healthier, LSU is still dealing with injuries that are limiting its offensive production. Injury information for both teams can be found below.

Follow this post for live updates and analysis throughout the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Injuries

Missouri

OUT: F Jevon Porter

Porter will be out for a sixth consecutive game due to a leg injury he suffered in practice.



"Right now, he's out. I'm waiting for the doctors to give me a return to play," Gates said Friday. "Right now, he's not even in return to play. ... He can still condition, he can still do certain things with the strength coach."

LSU

OUT: F Jalen Reed

Doubtful: G Dedan Thomas Jr.

The return of Thomas would be a big boost for LSU. A transfer from UNLV, he has missed the last five games with a leg injury. He's LSU's leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points and also 7.1 assists per game.



Reed has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in six appearance's to start the season.

Starting Lineups

Missouri LSU To be announced. To be announced.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (13-4, 3-1 SEC) vs. LSU (12-5, 0-4 SEC)

What: Missouri's third SEC road game of the season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: LSU - 374, Missouri - 385

Series: LSU leads 12-5

Read more Missouri Tigers news: