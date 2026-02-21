Live Blog of Mizzou at No. 20 Arkansas

Missouri will have another opportunity at a ranked victory Saturday afternoon, traveling to take on No. 20 Arkansas. It will require possibly the best performance of the season for Missouri.

"For us, we got to be able to minimize our mistakes, minimize our self infliction, but we got to be able to go out and give our best rendition, meaning we got to play our best basketball," head coach Dennis Gates said in a virtual press conferennce Friday. "And that's all across the board."

So far this season, Missouri has had games where its played up to its level of competition to steal upset wins, including two on the road, taking wins at Kentucky and Texas A&M. But, Missouri's road performances in SEC play have also included some of its worst of the season, losing by 26 to Alabama, and suffering uncharacteristic losses to Ole Miss and LSU.

The Tigers will be entering Bud Walton Arena, where Arkansas has lost just once this season, falling 85-77 to Kentucky.



The Razorbacks are coming off an exhausting road trip to Alabama that required two overtime periods to be settled, with Alabama coming out on top, 117-115. The headline of the loss for Arkansas was yet another remarkable performance from freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who scored 49 points while playing in all 50 minutes of the game.

"Just seeing a guy of that nature being able to see the game in slow motion during the process of high school, you can see how advanced he was in being able to penalize defenses ... whether it's coming off ball screens, getting to the rim, shooting a mid -range, knocking down 3s in transition. He's one of the top point guards in the country, if not the best."

Missouri has been playing in survival mode to keep its NCAA Tournament chances alive over the last handful of games, but this tough road trip is more of a low risk, high reward situation for the Tigers. An upset win would put them in favorable position ahead of the final four games of the regular season.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Availability Reports

Missouri

Arkansas

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (18-8, 8-5 SEC) vs. Arkansas (19-7, 9-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas



TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 389, Arkansas - 190

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (16.9 on 52.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Arkansas Stat Leaders