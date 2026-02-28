Live Blog of Mizzou Basketball at Mississippi State

The last time Missouri and Mississippi State met was four weeks ago on Jan. 31, at Mizzou Arena, in a game the Tigers won after losing three of their last four games.



This time, Missouri is coming off of two top-25 victories in its last three games, including a thrilling win against No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday.

Although the Tigers are four games ahead of the Bulldogs in the SEC standings, there is still uncertainty for Missouri due to its struggles on the road.

Earlier in the season Missouri lost away games to two teams that are currently tied at the bottom of the conference rankings in Ole Miss and LSU. Missouri has since been more successful, going 2-1 in its last three road games and with three games remaining before the SEC tournament this game could be a testament to how reliable the Tigers will be come March.

In the first matchup between the teams, Missouri prevailed 84-79 despite a late-game surge by the Bulldogs and 45 points scored between Josh Hubbard and Jayden Epps. With the the SEC's second-leading scorer, Hubbard, averaging 12 points on 24 percent shooting in his last two games, the cliche of "is he due?" has rarely been more prominent.

The Tigers have T.O. Barrett coming off of a career-high 28 points and Mark Mitchell looking to follow up a 23 point performance against Tennessee. Despite great performances from Barrett and Mitchell, Jayden Stone, the Tigers second-leading scorer, scored a season-low zero points.

Missouri (19-9, 9-6 SEC) takes on Mississippi State (13-15, 5-10 SEC) at 12 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.

Follow this blog for live updates and analysis of the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Starting Lineups

Missouri Mississippi State To be announced. To be announced.

Availability Reports

G Annor Boateng (Leg, season) - OUT

F Jevon Porter (Leg) - OUT

Boateng's last game of the season came against Mississippi State on Jan. 31 after he lost his footing and landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have no reported injuries, as their second-leading scorer, Epps, returned Wednesday following a knee injury that kept him out the second half of the Bulldogs game on Saturday.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at Mississippi State

Who: Missouri (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Mississippi State (13-15, 5-10 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum

in Starkville, Mississippi



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 386, Mississippi State- 190

Series: Missouri trails the Bulldogs 9-14, but has bested Mississippi State in three straight games.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers defeated No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers 73-69, marking Missouri's third win against a top-25 team this season. Sophomore guard T.O. Barrett poured in a career-high 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: Mississippi State gave up 100 points for the second time this season in an 100-75 loss to No. 17 Alabama. Hubbard recorded 11 points, four assists and two steals while shooting 4-for-13 from field-goal range.

Last Meeting: Jan. 31, 2026 - Missouri defeated Mississippi State 84-79 at Mizzou Arena despite 45 points from Epps and Hubbard.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 53.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.4)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.8)

