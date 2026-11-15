Live blog of Mizzou basketball vs. Marquette

Mizzou basketball (2-1) is set to take on Marquette (2-1) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. The Tigers have blown out each of their two buy-game opponents this year, Cleveland State and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, but fell 90-84 to a talented Saint Louis squad in St. Louis.

Missouri will be without two members of its frontcourt. Fifth-year forward Mark Mitchell, who scored 21 points against SLU but exited within the first minute of the game against SIUE after taking hit to the face. Missouri coach Dennis Gates told reporters Thursday that Mitchell got stitches above the crown of his nose, and the team announced Sunday that he would miss the contest against Marquette with a concussion. Gates also told reporters Thursday that transfer forward Jaylen Carey's status has not changed — Carey was suspended indefinitely before the start of the regular season due to a violation of team rules.

With Mitchell out, the Tigers will likely rely heavily on star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. and starting center Bryson Tiller. Crowe poured in 36 points against the Cougars on Monday, setting Missouri's all-time record for the most points scored in a single game by a freshman. Tiller ranks second on the team with 15.7 points per game and first with 8.3 rebounds per game.

For Gates, a Chicago native and former Marquette graduate assistant, the game brings back plenty of fond memories.

“There's a lot of memories, a lot of good memories that I have (at Marquette),” Gates said. “Some of the same people are still there. We've lost some people along the way, but it's definitely one that I look at as a great basketball program, a great storied tradition, but also some great people there.”

Marquette is fresh off an 84-70 loss to Michigan, the reigning national champions in the midst of a transition year with little returning production and a new head coach. The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back against a young Missouri team looking to find its identity in a tough nonconference schedule.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Marquette

Who: Mizzou vs. Marquette

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: Peacock

Series: Missouri leads 5-4

Stay tuned for score updates beginning at tipoff.

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