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2026–27 Champions League Draw LIVE: Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool to Learn Opponents

European soccer’s biggest club competition see Paris Saint-Germain attempt to complete a three-peat.
Toby Cudworth|
The Champions League draw is always eagerly anticipated.
The Champions League draw is always eagerly anticipated. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of the 2026–27 Champions League league phase draw ...

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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