How Jason Crowe Jr. turned the worst game of his life into a record-setting game three days later

Five-star freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. setting Mizzou’s single-game freshman scoring record wasn’t a wild square to throw on your preseason bingo card. But being able to check that box just three games into his collegiate career and one game after what he considers his all-time worst performance? That’s impressive.

Crowe dropped 34 points on 11-for-16 shooting against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday night just three days after scoring eight points on 3-for-18 shooting against the Saint Louis Billikens. He labeled that performance as likely his worst of his life, and he may not be wrong.

Crowe scored more than 20 points in every game during his senior season at Inglewood and never finished a game with less than 10 points in his four seasons at the school.

Fellow five-star freshman Toni Bryant struggled mightily against Saint Louis, too, scoring just one point in 13 minutes of action and being largely played off the floor in the second half.

“We knew that wasn't ourselves on Friday night,” Crowe said of he and Bryant’s performances against the Billikens. “Probably the worst game we played ever in our basketball history. So we knew we had to come back today with a better performance.”

Bryant added: “That’s not our identity, what we showed (against SLU). So just knowing that, getting back to the drawing board with (coach Dennis Gates), we’re just gonna come and compete every game.”

What is Missouri’s identity?

“A championship team,” Bryant declared.

Nov 9, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jason Crowe Jr. (5) celebrates after scoring during the first half against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri becoming a championship team is only possible with Bryant and Crowe at their best. Against SIUE, they were, combining for 52 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the monstrous 96-58 win.

“We both know what our job is. We both professionals,” Crowe said. “We know what we need to do and what our role is on the team.”

Their jobs became even more important when senior forward Mark Mitchell, who led the Tigers in scoring in each of the past two seasons, exited the contest after suffering a nose injury less than a minute into the game. Even without Mitchell, Missouri was never in any real jeopardy of losing the game, but it was Crowe and Bryant who kept the Tigers firmly in the driver seat when things went off-script.

The duo, although just three games into their career at Missouri together, continues to build upon their connection that was evident from the first time they ever shared a court.

“My first time playing with Jason was at a camp, and we had a natural connection,” Bryant said. “He was throwing me lobs, and it was just crazy because we had never played together. But I mean, I just feel like we just gel well off the court and on the court.”

Crowe, Bryant and Missouri (2-1) will be back in action against Marquette (2-0) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the United Center in Chicago with an opportunity to pick up their first Power Five win of the season.

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