Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with South Carolina State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a hot start from 3-point range, Missouri sailed to a 98-66 victory over South Carolina State on Tuesday night to move to 7-0 on the season.
The Tigers started the game by taking a 32-7 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, a lead built by five 3-point makes from the Tigers. Meanwhile, South Carolina State didn’t reach 32 points until 13 minutes later in the game.
After the quick start from the perimeter, Missouri returned to its usual identity of dominating teams inside the paint and on the glass. The Tigers won the rebound battle 46-26 and scored 54 points in the paint.
The second half was full of impressive dunks for the Tigers, where a trio of second-year Missouri players shined. All three of T.O. Barrett, Annor Boateng and Trent Burns slammed down dunks in the half.
Two dunks were just a few of the multiple impressive moments for Burns, a redshirt freshman, in his collegiate debut. He missed each of the first six games of the season while he recovered from surgery he underwent on his right foot in September. He missed all of his true freshman season last year with a foot injury.
After being subbed out after two minutes in the first half shortly after an errant pass, Burns recovered with an impressive second half. Burns ended the game with three rebounds and seven points, making all three of his shots from the field.
Tuesday night was also a nice showing from Boateng, who missed the first five games of the season with injury. He scored 12 points, while also grabbing five rebounds and one steal.
However, while Missouri took one step forward with injuries, it also took a step back, as the team announced Tuesday afternoon that guard Jayden Stone will miss the next three-four weeks with a hand injury he suffered in practice Monday. Stone has been an important scoring spark off the bench for Missouri so far this season, averaging the second-most points (13.3) for the Tigers.
Without Stone, Missouri relied more on Sebastian Mack and Barrett in its guard rotation. Mack scored 12 points in 29 minutes, while Barrett scored 11 in 19.
Missouri will play again at home after Thanksgiving, hosting Cleveland State on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be the first time Dennis Gates hosts his former team since joining Missouri in 2022. Cleveland State is now led by former Missouri assistant Rob Summers.
How it Happened
Final Stats
Second Half
- Trent Burns just provided the first glimpse of how his height could help the Tigers on defense, leaping up to block a shot in the paint. South Carolina State is currently challenging the play for a goaltending call.
- The second half has been full of highlight-reel dunks for the Tigers. T.O. Barrett scored on an fast-break dunk early in the period, now Annor Boateng slams one down to give the Tigers a 85-9 lead with 5:50 remaining.
- Trent Burns scores on a layup to earn his first collegiate points and give the Tigers a 79-47 lead with 7:34 remaining.
- Trent Burns is returning to the court with 9:11 remaining in the game. He only appeared in two minutes in the first half and exited shortly after an errant pass went out of bounds.
- With a succesful free throw, Jacob Crews has crossed 1,000 points in his career. It also puts the Tigers up 64-36 with 14:42 remaining.
First Half Stats
First Half
- Missouri enters halftime with a 25-point lead. After finding success from 3-point range early, Missouri is now dominating inside the paint and off the glass. Tigers leading the rebound battle 26-13, leading to 22 second-chance points. Tigers have also been sent to the free-throw line for 14 shots.
- Center Trent Burns is now checking in for his first collegiate minutes, replacing Shawn Phillips Jr. Burns is met by a round of applause from the crowd at Mizzou Arena.
- Missouri is turning this into an early Thanksgiving feast from the 3-point line, with Missouri leading 19-1 at the 14:22 mark. Missouri has made 5 of their 8 attempts from 3-point range.
- Without Jayden Stone, T.O Barrett is the first guard off the bench for Missouri. He makes a 3-point shot right off the bench to give Missouri a 11-1 lead with 16:00 left in the half.
Pre Game
- Missouri guard Jayden Stone is wearing a cast on his left hand as he recovers from injury.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
South Carolina State
G Anthony Robinson II
G Florian Tenebay
G Sebastian Mack
G Owen Bronston Jr.
F Jevon Porter
G Jayden Johnson
F Mark Mitchell
C Tim Okojie
C Shawn Phillips Jr.
F Cameron Clark