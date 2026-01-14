Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with Auburn

The Missouri Tigers have an important home bout in front of them, taking on the 10-6 Auburn Tigers at home. Missouri is looking to bounce back after a surprising loss to a struggling Ole Miss squad that sits at the bottom of the SEC. That was the first loss of Missouri’s conference schedule.

Missouri has looked like a different team in SEC play, outside of that loss to Ole Miss. That makes the upcoming matchup against Auburn an important one in order to stay clear of a losing streak and

"We realized this is probably a must-win game for us," senior guard Jayden Stone told the media on Tuesday. “But not putting too much pressure on, but just realizing the propensity, the magnitude of the situation."

Auburn, led by forward Keyshawn Hall and guard Tahaad Pettiford, has been an explosive offensive team this season. Its guards are good at getting to the room and using their athleticism, while its bigs can run and space the floor.

If Missouri can put together a strong defensive performance, things might just go its way. Dennis Gates’ team has upped its defensive intensity since the beginning of conference play, including against the Florida Gators at home to open up its SEC schedule.

Injuries

Missouri



Forward Jevon Porter will be out for a fifth straight game due to a leg injury he suffered in practice leading up to the game against Illinois.

Auburn



Two reserve players — Abdullahi Bashir and Emeka Opurum — will be out.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (12-4, 2-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

What: Missouri's fourth SEC matchup of the 2025 season.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena at Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 385, Auburn - 384

Series: Auburn leads 11-6.

