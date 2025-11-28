Mizzou Central

Live Blog of Mizzou's Showdown with Cleveland State

Live updates and analysis from the Tigers' matchup with a visitor from the Horizon League.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 9, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Nicholas Randall (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first points of his career on a dunk against the VMI Keydets.
Nov 9, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Nicholas Randall (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first points of his career on a dunk against the VMI Keydets. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a two-day break, Missouri men's basketball returns to the court Friday afternoon, hosting Cleveland State on Black Friday.

The matchup will be a reunion in multiple ways for both staffs. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates spent three seasons at Cleveland State before joining Missouri in 2022. It will be the first time Gates takes on his former team.

Additionally, Cleveland State's first-year head coach, was on Gates' staff at both Missouri and Cleveland State as an assistant.

"I went against what coach (Leonard) Hamilton has done, because we vowed to never play against former assistants," Gates said in a press conference Tuesday. "He (Summers) was my No. 1 guy, No. 1 assistant during that time at Cleveland State University ... and there wasn't nothing that I didn't put on his desk that he did not sift through, did not turn into something."

Missouri has won each of its first seven of the games, with Friday's matchup being the last of a seven-game homestand.

Follow this post for live updates and analysis. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

First Half

  • This is not a pretty basketball game. Missouri leads 23-0 at the U12 timeout. Cleveland State has missed each of its 11 shot attempts and given up six turnovers. The Vikings have had some fine looks, but can't land a shot.

Pre Game

Starting Lineups

Missouri

Cleveland State

G Anthony Robinson II

G Jaidon Lipscomb

G Sebastisn Mack

G David Giddens

F Jevon Porter

F Preist Ryan

F Mark Mitchell

Dayan Nessah

C Shawn Phillips Jr.

Holden Pierre-Louis

How to Watch: Cleveland State at Missouri men's basketball:

Who: The Cleveland State Vikings (3-5) at the Missouri Tigers (7-0)

What: Game 8 of Missouri's season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

When: Friday Nov. 28, 1 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+

SiriusXM: Home at 391

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: First meeting between the two teams.

Joey Van Zummeren
