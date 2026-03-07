Live Blog of Mizzou's Regular Season Finale Against Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will have one last chance to secure an upset in the regular season to boost its standing, first for the SEC Tournament, then for the NCAA Tournament, on Saturday by hosting No. 20 Arkansas.

After a loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday, Missouri no longer controls its destiny for seeding in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers could end up as low as spot No. 10, or as high as spot No. 3 depending on what happens in Saturday's action across the conference. A win over the Razorbacks for Missouri, followed by a Vanderbilt win over Tennessee, would put the Tigers in the No. 3 seed, providing a double bye.

If the Tigers have proven one thing this season, it's that they shouldn't be doubted, no matter the opponent. Especially at home, where the Tigers have earned three ranked wins.

When the Razorbacks take the court at Mizzou Arena, they'll be doing it without their best player, guard Darius Acuff Jr., who has proven himself to be amongst the best in the country in his freshman season.



Acuff was ruled out Friday night for an undisclosed reason.

Acuff has participated in every game for Arkansas this season, averaging 22.2 points while shooting 43.7 percent on 3-point shots. He scored 20 against Missouri in the last meeting between the two teams, a 94-86 win for Arkansas.

Follow this post for live updates and analysis throughout Saturday's game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Pre Game

Missouri Arkansas To be announced. To be announced.

Availability Reports

Missouri

F, Jevon Porter - OUT (Leg)

G, Annor Boateng - OUT (Leg, season)

Arkansas

G, Darius Acuff Jr. - OUT (undisclosed)

G, Karter Knox - OUT

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at Arkansas (22-8, 12-5 SEC)

When: March 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 374, Arkansas - 190

Series: Arkansas leads 37-28

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers suffered a loss on the road to Oklahoma, falling 80-64. The Tigers looked outmatch from the early minutes. No comeback attempt in the second half materialized into much of anything for the Tigers, with Missouri never pulling within 10 points at any point across the final 15 minutes.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks easily handled business at home against Texas, taking a 105-85 win.

Last Meeting: Feb. 21, 2026 - Missouri has had much worse losses this season than its 94-86 loss at Arkansas. Missouri even went on a 11-2 run at one point in the first half, with forward Mark Mitchell getting seemingly anything he wanted in the paint. But, the Razorbacks went on a 16-4 run in the final 4:30 of the first half to hold a 47-41 lead at halftime. In the second half, Missouri had a few moments that looked like they could've been catalysts to comebacks, but the Tigers could never combine enough big moments to build a real threat to Arkansas' lead.