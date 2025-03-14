Live Blog: Updates from Missouri's SEC Tournament Quarterfinal vs. Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– Missouri Tigers on SI has made it to Bridgstone Arena where No. 21 Missouri (21-10, 10-8 SEC) looks to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament but must first outlast No. 4 Florida (27-4, 14-4 SEC).
The Tigers are the 7-seed in the SEC Tournament while the Gators are the 2-seed. Missouri received a single bye and defeated 10-seed Mississippi State 85-73 on Thursday while Florida had a double and tonight will be their first matchup of the week.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
First Half
TIMEOUT FLORIDA (7:21): Florida leads 33-24; The Tigers finally ignited the crowd with a couple of steals and finishes but there just hasn't been enough defensive stops as the Gators are 6 of their last 8. Mizzou is 10-for-24 so far.
TIMEOUT (11:03): Florida leads 27-13; Things have gone from bad to worse for the Tigers as Florida All-SEC First Team guard Walter Clayton Jr. is up to 10 points while Will Richard has eight. The Gators are 9 of 12 from the field and a troubling 5-for-6 from deep.
MEDIA TIMEOUT (15:23): Florida leads 15-6; The Tigers have outscored the Gators 6-5 since their timeout but defense has been a big issue so far. Florida is 5 of 7 from the field and has made all three of its threes.
17:14: Trent Pierce finally gets Mizzou on the scoreboard with an angry and-1 dunk. However he missed the free-throw.
TIMEOUT MISSOURI (18:25): Florida leads 10-0. Nothing has gone right for the Tigers so far as they haven't even attempted a shot yet and have two turnovers.
19:13: Missouri center Josh Gray was assessed a flagrant foul.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Florida
Anthony Robinson II
Walter Clayton Jr.
Tamar Bates
Will Richard
Tony Perkins
Alijah Martin
Trent Pierce
Rueben Chinyelu
Josh Gray
Alex Condon
Pregame
- Missouri big man Mark Mitchell was warming up with the team but was declared out for this game by head coach Dennis Gates: "I have elected to not play Mark tonight in order to prevent further injury and allow his knee to fully recover and be 100 percent. He had a great walkthrough and workout earlier today and we look forward to him helping us during the rest of the postseason."
- Fans entered Bridgestone arena without about 20 minutes until tipoff. Texas vs. Tennessee, the game prior, finished up on time but fans could not be admitted until the arena was clear.
- Missouri came out for initial warmups with 45 minutes until tipoff but went back to the locker room after about 10 minutes. The Tigers and Florida then came out for warmups again with 23 minutes until tipoff but each headed back to the locker room with 10 minutes left.
How to Watch: No. 7-seed Missouri vs 2-seed Florida
Who: 7-seed Missouri Tigers (22-10, 10-8 SEC) vs. 2-seed Florida Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC)
When: Friday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 190 (Home and Away)
Series History: Florida leads 11-5
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers knocked off the Bulldogs in the second round, 85-73. Though it was a back and forth contest for most of the night, Missouri pulled away in the closing minutes of the second half behind Bates and Perkins.
Last Time Out, Florida: The Gators lucked out with a double-bye, but pummeled the Ole Miss Rebels in a 90-71 win to close out the regular season. Walter Clayton Jr. recorded 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists on 9-of-17 shooting.