Liverpool vs. Bournemouth LIVE: Reds Begin Title Defence at Anfield
It’s been 82 days since Liverpool hoisted the Premier League trophy aloft at Anfield, but finally the wait for the 2025–26 season to start is over.
Bournemouth are the visitors to the champions on the opening night, in what promises to be an emotional occasion following the sad, and shocking, passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva in a car accident in early July.
The Reds have been touted as favourites to retain their crown, with extravagant spending on the likes of Florian Wirtz—a British record summer transfer—Hugo Ekitiké, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will initially act as understudy goalkeeper to first-choice Alisson, setting pulses racing on Merseyside.
There have been significant outgoing for Arne Slot, though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luís Diaz and Darwin Núñez high-profile exits and Jarell Quansah another to leave Liverpool in search of regular first-team football.
The Reds will not have it all their own way against a Bournemouth side who were hugely impressive under Andoni Iroala in 2024–25. The Spaniard’s hand has been weakened, with rock solid centre-back partnership Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen departing for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid respectively, but the Cherries still carry a significant threat further forward in Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson.
