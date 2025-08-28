2025–26 Champions League Draw—LIVE: Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG Learn Fates
The 2025–26 Champions League has been bubbling away in the background since the start of July, when the first round of qualifying matches got underway.
53 teams have been involved in the process overall—42 of them entering via the Champions Path and 11 teams via the League Path—with seven places up for grabs in the Champions League league phase.
Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s night action—which saw Benfica, Qarabağ and Club Brugge emerge victorious—we now know the identity of the 36 teams who will look to follow in the footsteps of Paris Saint-Germain’s maiden triumph, delivered with a thumping 5–0 win over Inter Milan in Munich back in May.
The only thing that remains is the draw for the league phase to be completed... follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona among others learn the eight teams they will face between September and January.