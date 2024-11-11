Live Updates: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Eastern Washington
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Eastern Washington Eagles
Who: Missouri Tigers (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Eastern Washington (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky)
What: Second home game for the Missouri Tigers
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Monday, November 11, 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 1-0
Last Meeting: Dec. 16, 1988: The Tigers defeated Eastern Washington 81-68. This win improved them to 8-2 on the season in a year where they finished with a 29-8 record, losing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers picked up its first win of the season over Howard, winning 77-62. Tamar Bates led all scorers with 17 points, followed close behind by Mark Mitchell with 16 and Anthony Robinson II with 13.
Last Time Out, Eastern Washington: Led by transfer guard Andrew Cook with 25 points, the Eagles secured its first win of the season over Seattle U. The scoring push from its starting lineup pushed the Eagles over the finish line in a hard-fought battle.