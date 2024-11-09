Live Updates: Missouri takes on Howard in Home Opener
The Missouri Tigers look to bounce back after an opening-game loss on the road against the Memphis Tigers.
Missouri looked strong and in shape to win in the first half at FedExForum, but utterly collapsed in the second half. They lost in all-too-similar fashion to many games from the prior season, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of Tiger fans.
The Tigers now look to get into the win column on the new season in its home opener against the Howard Bison. Follow along below for updates throughout the game between the two squads.
Pre Game
- For the second game in a row, freshman center Trent Burns is unavailable for Missouri, per Jon Rothstein.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs Howard Bison
Who: Missouri Tigers (0-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Howard Bison (0-1, 0-0 MEAC)
What: Home opener for Missouri
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
When: Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+, SECN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Missouri has never played Howard.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell in their season opener against the Memphis Tigers, 83-75. Despite leading 42-32 at halftime, Missouri blew the lead and allowed Memphis to climb back with a 51-33 advantage in the second half. Anthony Robinson II's 16 points led the way.
Last Time Out, Howard: The Bison lost to the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in their season opener in a 87-57 blowout. Outside of Blake Harper's 16 points, Howard struggled to keep up with the onslaught of points from Kansas.